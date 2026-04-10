The Massachusetts House passed legislation on April 8th marketed as the most protective child online safety law in the country. It bans social media for children under 14, requires parental consent for 14- and 15-year-olds, mandates phone bans in schools, and creates an entirely new chapter of state law governing how platforms handle minor users.

And tucked inside the bill is a data protection provision for LGBTQ+ persons. This is the first I have seen a clause like this and it’s particularly notable because the LGBTQ+ community has been instrumental in getting these bills killed in many blue states. While some of the reasons we oppose these policies may be very different, the greater surveillance framework and government overreach of American citizens is the same. This little provision is clearly a matter of blue state democrats trying to circumvent their opposition to the policies.

Section 3(d) of the new Chapter 93M reads:

No social media platform shall share any data related to a minor user and their LGBTQ+ protected status or any other protected status pursuant to chapter 151B.

This means platforms cannot share data revealing a minor’s LGBTQ+ status, or any other protected characteristic under Massachusetts Chapter 151B.

On its face, this looks like a meaningful concession to privacy advocates who have identified that age verification systems create new identity exposure risks specifically for LGBTQ+ youth. The clause is mostly just “lip service” to move the bill forward, hoping the LGBTQ+ community will now support it.

Three Reasons This Provision Protects Nobody

1. It regulates sharing, not collection.

The bill requires platforms to build age verification infrastructure: government ID uploads, parental consent workflows, behavioral verification systems. All of that creates a vastly richer identity profile on minor users than platforms currently hold.

Section 3(d) does nothing about any of that. Platforms can collect, retain, and use data revealing a minor’s LGBTQ+ status or any other sensitive characteristic internally. They just cannot share it. The surveillance infrastructure gets built. The protection only applies at the door on the way out.

2. It has no law enforcement carveout.

The provision that privacy advocates needed most, explicit protection against government data requests, is absent. A valid federal subpoena almost certainly overrides a state statute. If a government entity wants platform data on a minor user, Section 3(d) does not stop them. The scenario this provision appears designed to prevent is precisely the scenario it cannot prevent.

3. It’s written so broadly it’s unenforceable.

Chapter 151B covers race, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, ancestry, and genetic information. When Section 3(d) prohibits sharing data related to “any other protected status pursuant to chapter 151B,” it captures virtually every demographic characteristic a behavioral profile could reveal. This is an unworkable standard that courts will narrow or platforms will ignore, and either way the minor loses.

Red State Bill, Blue State Language

Strip away Section 3(d) and this legislation is structurally identical to the bills that have moved through Republican-controlled statehouses for the past two years. It’s the same age-tier framework, the same age verification mandate, the same platform liability structure, the same Attorney General enforcement mechanism.

Those bills have faced fierce opposition from LGBTQ+ advocates who correctly identified that age verification systems don’t just verify age, they create confirmed identity anchors. They convert probabilistic behavioral profiles into verified identity records tied to real names, real documents, and real family relationships. This is a privacy concern for EVERY American citizen.

Massachusetts added Section 3(d) to answer the LGBTQ+ objection. But the answer doesn’t hold up to five minutes of legal scrutiny. The data still gets collected. The government can still get it. And the provision is written so broadly it will either mean nothing or mean so much it collapses under its own weight.

The Attorney General “Snitch Line”

Section 7 of Chapter 93M requires the Massachusetts Attorney General to maintain a public online portal where anyone can submit complaints about platform non-compliance with this law.

This is the same infrastructure model that has appeared in state laws targeting hate speech reporting, abortion restriction enforcement, and immigration status complaints. The mechanism is always the same: create a government-maintained portal, invite the public to report, and let the AG’s office sort through the submissions to identify investigation targets.

Here’s what that means in practice for this bill. Any person, a parent, an activist, a competitor, anyone, can submit a complaint alleging that a platform failed to properly verify a minor’s age, failed to terminate an underage account, or failed to enforce parental consent requirements. That complaint triggers the AG’s investigative authority. That investigation can compel production of individual user data that the aggregate transparency reporting never touches.

The portal isn’t a consumer protection tool. It’s a investigation pipeline with an open public intake. And unlike a law enforcement subpoena, which requires probable cause and judicial oversight, a complaint to an AG portal requires nothing more than an allegation and a submit button.

Massachusetts built the same crowdsourced enforcement architecture that conservatives rightly criticized when it was aimed at other targets. The only difference is the subject matter. The infrastructure is identical.

The Throughline

Whether the bill comes from Tallahassee or Boston, the infrastructure being built is the same. Age verification systems require identity. Identity systems require data. Data gets collected, retained, breached, subpoenaed, and sold. The framing changes…child protection here, parental rights there…but the surveillance architecture of these bills is identical.

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