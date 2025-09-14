Remembering Charlie Kirk: Courage, Faith & the Battle Ahead

Four days have passed since Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and I’ve spent that time in prayer, listening, and waiting for the right moment to speak. I didn’t want to rush to social media with noise or speculation, I wanted to share when my heart was steady, and my words were honest.

In this video, I talk about what Charlie’s life and legacy have stirred in me personally: the courage to do hard things even when we’re afraid, the reminder to speak the truth of the Gospel boldly, and the urgency to push back against the lies that are destroying our culture.

I’m not here to dissect the investigation, that will unfold in time. What I am here to say is that each of us has a calling, and now is the moment to find the courage to step into it. That’s how we honor Charlie.

This is a personal reflection from my heart to yours. I pray it encourages you to take courage and to speak truth where God has placed you.

How will this moment change you? Let me know in the comments—I’d love to hear your heart.

In Christ and with courage,

Julie Barrett

Founder, Conservative Ladies of America

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9