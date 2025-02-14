Catch the replay of our first Womansplaining LIVE! This is a new weekly event on YouTube where Julie Barrett and our leadership team will do 20 minutes of legislative updates or other relevant information citizens need to know about, followed by 10 minutes of your questions from the live chat.

Today on the livestream:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs immigration bill

WA Governor Bob Ferguson scores first government efficiency win by expediting…wait for it…gender changes on birth certificates

WA Democrats propose a new design committee for a new state flag…because George Washington isn’t really that relevant

The “Blue State Firewall” bills

Today’s Road Usage Charge bill (or as some like to say…”pay per mile”…tomato, tomahto)

TAKE ACTION!

If you haven’t already done so, please take 30 seconds to sign in CON on HB 1876, before 7AM on Friday, February 14th.

HB 1876 SIGN IN CON

We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!

DONATE