In the ongoing debate over Second Amendment rights, two pivotal pieces of legislation—the Hearing Protection Act and the SHORT Act (Stop Harassing Owners of Rifles Today)—are currently stalled in the House Ways and Means Committee, chaired by Republican Jason Smith. Despite Republican control, these bills have yet to advance.

The Hearing Protection Act aims to remove suppressors from the National Firearms Act's purview, simplifying the acquisition process and acknowledging their role in protecting hearing. The SHORT Act seeks to eliminate unnecessary regulations on short-barreled rifles and shotguns, aligning legal definitions with practical firearm configurations.

So why are these bills going nowhere?

The answer lies with the House Ways and Means Committee, where both pieces of legislation are currently stuck. If our elected representatives truly believe in defending the 2A, then they need to act like it. That starts with moving these bills forward.

Your Action Item: Contact the House Ways and Means Committee

Let them know you support the Hearing Protection Act and the SHORT Act and that it's time to stop playing defense with our rights.

📞 Phone: (202) 225-3625

📧 Online Contact Forms:

Be firm, be respectful, and remind them: silence on these bills is a choice—and we’re paying attention!

For more detailed information on these two bills check out the video from Mr Guns N Gear below:

