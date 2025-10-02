Recently we shared how Republican Attorneys General pushed back against the Biden-era abortion pill agenda, demanding accountability for the dangers of mifepristone. On September 30th, Republican Representative Mary Miller (IL) has introduced a bill that would take that request from the Republican attorneys general to reinstate the 2011 Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) protocols, including in-person doctor visits and certified pharmacies, or, if that wasn’t possible, pull the drug from the market until safety could be ensured.

What most people don’t realize is how we got here. The abortion pill didn’t suddenly become a free-for-all; it’s been a slow, calculated dismantling of safeguards over the last decade. And now, with a new bill introduced in Congress, the fight to restore protections is heating up.

How We Got Here: The Abortion Pill and the Battle Over Safeguards

If you’re wondering how the abortion pill went from tightly regulated to being shipped straight to mailboxes, here’s the timeline the abortion industry doesn’t want you to see:

📌 2011 – Original Safeguards (Obama Years)

The FDA approved mifepristone under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) .

Requirements: In-person doctor visits. Limited prescribing authority (physicians only). Certified pharmacies only.

These safeguards were put in place because the FDA itself admitted serious risks: hemorrhage, infection, incomplete abortion.

📌 2016 – Safeguards Weakened (Obama’s FDA)

Under President Obama, the FDA: Extended use from 7 weeks to 10 weeks gestation. Reduced required in-person visits. Allowed non-physicians to prescribe.

This wasn’t about safety; it was about making abortion easier and more widespread.

📌 2021 – Mail-Order Abortion (Biden’s FDA)

During COVID, Biden’s FDA (Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock) temporarily lifted the in-person requirement.

By December 2021, under Commissioner Robert Califf, the FDA made it permanent : Telehealth prescriptions approved. Pills could be shipped directly through the mail.

Overnight, every mailbox became a potential abortion clinic.

📌 2025 – Republican Attorneys General Push Back

A coalition of 22 Republican AGs, led by Kansas AG Kris Kobach, sounded the alarm in July 2025.

They cited new research showing nearly 1 in 9 women suffer serious complications from mifepristone—22 times higher than the FDA admits.

Their letter forced HHS Secretary RFK Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary to commit to a federal review of mifepristone’s safety.

📌 September 30, 2025 – Congress Steps In

Rep. Mary Miller (IL) and colleagues introduced H.R. 5646, the Restoring Safeguards for Dangerous Abortion Drugs Act .

The bill would: Reinstate the 2011 REMS safeguards—doctor visits, certified pharmacies, no mail-order pills. Create legal liability for providers and pharmacies that harm women. Ban importation of mifepristone, including by mail.



Additional Reading:

The Left wants you to believe abortion pills are “safer than Tylenol.” That’s a lie and it’s one they’ve been building brick by brick for decades.

We are thrilled to see the bold Republican AGs forcing a federal review. And with H.R. 5646, conservatives in Congress are stepping up to restore common-sense safeguards and protect women from the abortion lobby’s reckless agenda.

We can’t sit this one out. The abortion industry is organized, well-funded, and determined to erase every protection for women and the unborn. It’s up to us to stay informed, speak truth, and keep the pressure on our elected officials.

