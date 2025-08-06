Nearly $500M in taxpayer funding reallocated as federal health officials admit: mRNA tech doesn’t work against respiratory viruses. New focus shifts to safer, time-tested platforms.

On Tuesday, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) will immediately terminate 22 mRNA vaccine contracts and pivot away from future development of this controversial technology.

That’s nearly half a billion dollars in taxpayer funds pulled back from programs that, as Kennedy put it, “fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu.”

Let’s break down what this means for you, your family, and the future of medical freedom in America.

The changes are sweeping:

No new mRNA vaccine contracts.

Existing deals are being canceled, restructured, or so significantly cut that they can’t move forward.

Major pharmaceutical proposals—including from Pfizer and Sanofi—are being outright rejected.

Equity investments in mRNA companies through BARDA Ventures are also over.

This marks a clear pivot away from the rushed, one-size-fits-all approach we saw during the COVID-19 response. According to HHS, the mRNA vaccine model simply doesn’t hold up against mutating respiratory viruses.

Kennedy’s team reviewed the science, and the failures, behind mRNA technology. Here’s what they found:

Narrow targeting: mRNA shots only focus on a small part of the virus, like the spike protein. That’s easy for a virus to mutate around, rendering the vaccine less effective. Weak immune response: mRNA doesn’t create long-lasting protection, especially where it counts—in the nose and throat, where viruses enter the body. Secrecy and lack of transparency: Data on safety and batch quality were hidden from the public under “proprietary” agreements. Taxpayers paid the bill, but citizens were denied informed consent. Rigged contracts: Only companies already in bed with the government and holding specific nano-delivery tech qualified for funding. RFK Jr. rightly called this industrial capture.

BARDA is now shifting its attention (and our money) to more traditional, proven technologies:

Whole-virus, live-attenuated vaccines that provide broader, longer-lasting immunity.

Protein-based and nanoparticle vaccines like Novavax, which don’t rely on synthetic mRNA or lipid nanoparticles.

Domestic vaccine manufacturing—not overseas labs or globalist-controlled supply chains.

This move signals a return to science that aligns with both data and ethics—and finally begins to unwind the failed public health dogma of the past five years.

Does this mean mRNA shots are gone? Not quite. Kennedy clarified that existing mRNA doses will remain available for those who want them. This includes booster shots already produced under Emergency Use. So if your grandmother still insists on her Moderna bivalent booster this fall, it’ll still be available.

The government (the taxpayer) is no longer funding the next generation of these shots. In other words, they’re off the federal priority list.

This is a huge win for parents, workers, service members, and anyone else who was forced to choose between their convictions and their careers.

For years, we’ve been told to “trust the science” while censorship, coercion, and globalist agendas ran the show. This announcement is the first real sign that HHS is walking back its blind commitment to biotech billionaires and starting to put American health, safety, and sovereignty first.

Of course it’s just the beginning. States now have the opportunity to follow suit. Red state legislatures should take this moment to codify medical choice, ban mandates, and ensure full transparency for any future vaccine development.

The COVID era left a lot of scars, but it also exposed the system. RFK Jr.’s decision to cut the cord on mRNA is a step in the right direction—one that affirms what many of us have been saying from the start: medical freedom matters, transparency is not negotiable, and the government does not control our bodies.

TAKE ACTION

This is what happens when citizens demand accountability—change at the federal level that actually puts people before profits. But we can’t stop here. Real, lasting change happens locally, in our state legislatures, school boards, and health departments. That’s why we’re inviting you to get connected and stay informed. Join our Conservative Round Table every Thursday at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET on Zoom for networking, strategy, and support for citizen activists like you. Whether you're just getting started or already engaged, there’s a place at the table for you. Let’s work together to reclaim our health freedom—community by community, state by state. Register HERE

ICYMI:

While Washington lawmakers are busy regulating your healthcare choices, they’re also working overtime to restrict your right to self-defense.

🚨 Gun sales are down nearly 46%, but concealed carry permits are surging — and for good reason.

👉 Don’t miss our latest breakdown on what’s really happening in Olympia: https://conservativeladiesofwa.com/cpls-skyrocket-in-wake-of-gun-control-overreach/

Support Our Work

If you value the work we’re doing to expose unconstitutional overreach and protect your rights—from medical freedom to the Second Amendment—we need your help. Conservative Ladies of America is powered by everyday citizens who care deeply about truth, liberty, and informed action.

💡 Your support helps us keep producing investigative content, mobilizing citizens, and holding the line at every level of government.

👉 Click here to donate or become a paid Substack subscriber. Every dollar makes a difference in this fight.

Together, we’re not backing down.