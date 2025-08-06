Conservative Ladies of America

Conservative Ladies of America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeanette W's avatar
Jeanette W
22m

Thank God above... we that are old...have worried about the generations after us...most of which have not been educated well enough to discern all that Kennedy and his team have... our generation still ROCKS.. AND... we remember Bietnam, the cover ups and ...how so much that could have benefitted our troops...when tbey returned, and for years...on end..was so needed upon their return.. The Covid cover up has effected us all...at home...no.genrration except from its talons of secrecy and distorted delivery of truth until Kenned, and Americans old and young...who are asking for answers...

Thank God for stealtful alligant dedicated servants of our government now...who burn the midnight oils..to walk us out of such great darkness...

And thank you, dear one, too...Bless your good heart...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Conservative Ladies of America
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture