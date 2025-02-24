Spring sports is just around the corner for student athletes across the country. Many student athletes are relieved by changed already made by the Trump Administration in the last month.

On January 31, 2025, the Department of Education announced it would rescind Biden-era Title IX rules, reinstating 2020 regulations from Trump’s first term that prioritize biological sex over gender identity. Citing a Kentucky district court ruling and a Trump executive order to “eradicate gender ideology extremism and restore biological truth,” the administration aims to protect “women and girls’ right to safe and separate facilities and activities.”

Predictably, there is push back from Democrat-led states and school districts that have prioritized “gender identity.”

One of those states is Washington. On February 6, 2025, OSPI Chris Reykdal released a statement saying:

“The President’s order directly contradicts state law, including the Washington Law Against Discrimination, and our laws prohibiting discrimination in our public schools. Our state law prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity, and we will not back down from that.

Washington state will do everything in our power to defend the rule of law, states' rights to establish education policy, and to protect the beautiful diversity of our 1.1 million students and educators. We believe in inclusion over discrimination, and love over hate.”

Washington State’s Gender Diverse Youth Sport Inclusivity Toolkit, crafted by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA), exemplifies the Biden-aligned approach Trump seeks to reverse. It mandates that students participate in sports “consistent with their gender identity”, requires no proof beyond self-identification, and allows facility access based on identity rather than biology. The toolkit dismisses fairness concerns, claiming “trans girls” don’t inherently dominate sports and citing a single Connecticut case where a “cisgender” girl outran a “trans” competitor. It frames objections as discriminatory, ignoring the physiological advantages boys retain—advantages Trump’s policies aim to address.

The toolkit is supported/sponsored by every Seattle pro sports team and the video on the WIAA toolkit page includes comments from many in the Seattle sports community.

Getting back to sanity in Washington sports is a heavy lift but it must be done. And it will take everyone speaking up and taking action to start shifting these policies back to a place of sanity and most importantly, fairness, for Washington student athletes.

A group of dedicated school board directors and concerned parents have organized SAVE GIRLS SPORTS WA, an effort to encourage the WIAA to adopt new rules that would prohibit boys from competing on girls’ teams. The entire WIAA conference will vote on these rules in April and the effort is a call to action to for all Washington residents to email their area representative asking them to vote to adopt these amendments.

23 Washington School Districts have taken action to propose TWO amendments that would prohibit boys from competing in girls sports and vice versa. In April the WIAA will be voting on Amendments 7 and 8. Please take a moment to send an email to all who will be voting and encourage them to vote YES on Amendments 7 and 8 to protect girls’ sports.

*Explore the SAVE GIRLS SPORTS WA website to learn more about this effort.

