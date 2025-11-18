As conservatives, it can be frustrating to watch the high volume of proposed policies = more government! At CLA we often say how we wish we would see more repealing of bad bills than more regulations and restrictions. Well, happy day! Congress is now considering H.R.6035, the Second Amendment Restoration Act of 2025. This bill directly repeals the firearm-related provisions of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA), a law rushed through in June 2022 after the Uvalde tragedy.

As we recently explained in our article “Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste: Uvalde, Mental Health, and Federal Overreach” (Oct 28, 2025), the BSCA was sold as “commonsense reform” but in reality expanded federal power over firearms, schools, and behavioral policy. The latest court injunction blocking cuts to BSCA-funded mental health programs proves just how far-reaching, and entrenched, this law has become.

H.R.6035 is a rollback measure that strips away BSCA’s federal overreach. Here’s what it actually repeals, explained in everyday terms:

Title II of Division A – Firearms Provisions of BSCA This part added new restrictions on gun purchases, like expanded background checks for buyers under 21 and harsher penalties for straw purchases. Repealing it means returning to the prior rules, where young adults and lawful buyers weren’t subject to extra hurdles.

Subtitle D of Title III of Division A – Education Amendments BSCA tied federal education funding to gun control and mental health initiatives in schools. Repeal removes these strings, so schools aren’t pressured into adopting federal behavioral programs that bypass parents.

Amendments to Title 18 U.S. Code (Sections 921, 922, 924, etc.) These sections define who can own, sell, and transfer firearms. BSCA broadened definitions of “gun dealer” and added new crimes. H.R.6035 restores the older definitions, protecting small sellers and lawful transfers from being criminalized.

Amendments to the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act BSCA expanded background check requirements under this law. Repeal means scaling back those expansions, keeping the system focused on actual prohibited persons rather than sweeping in more law-abiding citizens.

Amendments to the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act of 1968 BSCA funneled federal money into “red flag” laws and community violence programs. Repeal stops federal incentives for states to adopt these controversial measures.

Amendments to Title 28 U.S. Code (Section 534) This section governs federal criminal records. BSCA expanded juvenile records reporting into the national background check system. Repeal prevents teenagers’ mistakes from being permanently tied to federal gun databases.

Amendments to the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 BSCA used this education law to expand School-Based Health Centers (SBHCs). Repeal halts the pipeline of federal dollars into school clinics that often bypass parental consent and introduce ideological programming.

Funding for Expansion of Juvenile Records in NICS BSCA poured money into expanding the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) with juvenile records. Repeal stops this expansion, protecting privacy and preventing federal surveillance creep.

👉 In short: H.R.6035 undoes BSCA’s gun control provisions and its expansion of federal behavioral surveillance pipelines. It restores prior law so that schools focus on education, families retain authority, and lawful gun owners aren’t burdened by new federal restrictions.

The BSCA:

Expanded background checks for buyers under 21.

Closed the “boyfriend loophole” in domestic violence cases.

Funded state red-flag laws.

Criminalized straw purchases and broadened dealer registration requirements.

Poured $1 billion into school-based mental health programs and SBHC expansion, often bypassing parental consent and embedding ideological content.

As our October Substack showed, these programs were never about fixing school security failures. Instead, they turned pupils into patients, created data pipelines, and advanced gun control under the guise of “safety.”

H.R.6035 is the corrective action: it restores constitutional protections and halts the quiet expansion of federal authority into schools and families.

The Road Ahead

Introduced by Rep. Hunt with co-sponsors including Nehls, Clyde, Roy, Gosar, Donalds, and others.

Referred to the House Judiciary Committee and Committee on Education and Workforce .

Citizens must stay alert: repeal is possible, but only if we demand accountability and support lawmakers willing to roll back BSCA. We must speak up! We have a Republican-controlled Congress and this is the time to make this happen!

