Yesterday (December 5, 2025), Washington Attorney General Nick Brown stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Sen. Rebecca Saldaña and Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self and proudly announced the Immigrant Worker Protection Act, the most aggressive sanctuary-style labor law yet attempted in the United States.

Here’s what the bill does:

Forces every employer who receives an ICE I-9 audit notice (standard minimum 72 hours) to immediately tip off every affected worker, giving illegal immigrants the exact same advance warning the employer gets.

Prohibits businesses from voluntarily allowing ICE into non-public areas without a judicial warrant.

Prohibits employers from voluntarily handing over employee files without a subpoena.

Authorizes the Attorney General and private plaintiffs to sue any employer who dares cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

They’re calling it “worker dignity.”

The rest of us would call it a state-sponsored early-warning system so people here illegally can disappear before ICE arrives.

Here are the three moments from yesterday’s press conference that should infuriate every law-abiding Washingtonian (and every American):

AG Nick Brown complaining that “almost half of those arrested by ICE in Washington this year had no criminal record. Zero.”

Translation: He’s mad that federal agents are actually enforcing immigration law against people who only broke… immigration law. Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self declaring that employers “cannot voluntarily hand over workers’ records without a subpoena or a warrant.”

Translation: If you own a business and you want to help ICE, the state of Washington will now punish you. Union boss Stefan Moritz cheerfully admitting:

“Our union contracts already require employers to notify the union within 24 hours… this bill would guarantee these protections for workers who don’t have a union.”

Translation: They’ve been running a 24–72-hour head-start program in union shops for years and now they want to make it statewide law.



This is definitely an economic issue, more than it is a charity as Washington democrats would like you to believe. Certain industries in Washington are addicted to cheap illegal labor, and Democrats are willing to turn the entire state into a shield to protect that addiction, even if it means defying the clear mandate voters gave President Trump to secure the border and deport illegal immigrants.

This is the same playbook we’ve watched since 2019:

2019 → Keep Washington Working Act (original sanctuary law)

2025 → SSB 5104 (you can’t even mention immigration status in wage disputes)

2025 → SHB 1875 (paid sick leave for deportation hearings)

2026 → Immigrant Worker Protection Act (72-hour run-and-hide bill)



The 2026 legislative session starts January 12. Pre-filing is happening right now. The bill text for the Immigrant Worker Protection Act has not yet been filed but our team will be watching and will alert you right away.

Watch the full 12-minute breakdown here (with the receipts straight from their mouths):

Then take 30 seconds and send this message to your state legislators:

“I strongly OPPOSE the Immigrant Worker Protection Act.

Do not force Washington employers to give illegal immigrants a 72-hour head-start before ICE arrives. Do not punish businesses for cooperating with federal law. Vote NO.”

Find your legislators: https://app.leg.wa.gov/districtfinder

Even if you’re in Texas, Florida, Tennessee, or anywhere else, this still affects you. Washington and California keep issuing commercial driver’s licenses and benefits that follow illegal immigrants all over the country.

Share this post, forward the video, and let’s make them feel the heat before this becomes law.

We can’t move the goalposts if we never show up to the field.

In the fight with you,

Julie Barrett

Founder, Conservative Ladies of America





