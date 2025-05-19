📣 SB 5192 Signed into Law: Another Bipartisan Misstep in WA Education Policy

On Saturday, May 17th, Governor Bob Ferguson signed Senate Bill 5192 into law — a school funding bill aimed at increasing the state’s allocation for materials, supplies, and operating costs in Washington's public schools.

This legislation adds approximately $218 per student to the public education budget.

Conservative Ladies of Washington, has opposed SB 5192 from the beginning and tracked its progress closely throughout the legislative session. Despite our concerns, this bill passed with unanimous support in the Senate — yes, every Republican and Democrat voted in favor. In the House, only 12 Republicans had the courage to vote “no.”

Let’s be clear: Washington state’s public school system is failing our students and families. While lawmakers claim that “more funding” is the answer, money is the only lever they seem willing to pull, even as deeper systemic issues remain unaddressed.

Even more troubling is what happened concurrently: the Legislature passed House Bill 1296, which repealed Initiative 2081 — the Parents’ Bill of Rights. This initiative granted parents access to important student records. Its repeal is a direct assault on parental involvement and transparency in education.

So we ask: Why are Republicans helping to funnel more taxpayer dollars into a broken system that is actively working to strip parents of their rights?

We cannot — and should not — expect meaningful change in Washington state unless and until we see real resistance to the radical left’s education agenda. That resistance starts with holding lawmakers on both sides of the aisle accountable.

It’s time to demand better — for our children, for parents, and for the future of education in Washington state and across America!

Fuel the Fight for Freedom

Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit—your support directly powers advocacy, policy influence, and grassroots mobilization. While donations aren't tax-deductible, they make a real impact in defending conservative values.

Stand with us—donate or subscribe today!

DONATE