In April the Biden administration announced changes to Title IX that would include protection for and prohibit the discrimination of the LGBTQ community in girls’ sports and private spaces like locker rooms and bathrooms. With the changes to Title IX that take effect on August 1, biological males would be allowed to compete on girls’ sports teams and enter girls’ private spaces.

As we noted in a previous post, many states are pushing back with lawsuits, and they’re already seeing victories in court!

In addition to these lawsuits and perhaps even more powerful are the school board directors who are using their constitutional authority as elected officials to pass resolutions that define sex and protect girls’ sports and private spaces.

Many districts around the country have taken action by passing resolutions defending the rights of girls’ in sports and in private spaces like locker rooms and restrooms.

On Monday, October 21, Mead School District in Spokane, WA passed Resolution 24-08, pushing back against the changes to Title IX and new policies within WIAA that allow biological males to compete against girls.

These resolutions are a very effective way for locally elected officials to use their constitutional authority to protect girls. This procedure is also a powerful tool as it compels every school board director to officially record their vote on the position.

