One of the biggest arguments we hear from “gun control” advocates is that gun violence is a mental health issue. They tell us if we could just keep firearms away from people with mental illness, our communities would be safer. It’s a talking point repeated after every major shooting and echoed by lawmakers pushing for red flag laws, expanded registries, bans on firearms and more invasive background checks.

But now, a new study is challenging that entire narrative.

Published in Psychological Reports, this research takes a hard look at whether mental illness actually drives firearm ownership or carrying in the United States. And what it finds may come as a surprise—unless, of course, you’ve been saying all along what many Second Amendment advocates already know.

Spoiler: It’s not mental illness that predicts gun ownership. It’s culture. It’s life experience. It’s personal background—not clinical diagnosis.

The study’s author, Miranda Baumann, is a postdoctoral fellow at Georgia State University and a research fellow for the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health. She analyzed data from the National Comorbidity Survey Replication. The data included a wide range of information—clinical diagnoses, treatment history, suicidal behavior, personal trauma, religious background, childhood environment, and more.

So, what did she find?

In short, mental illness—regardless of type or severity—was not associated with owning or carrying a gun. Not depression. Not anxiety. Not impulse disorders. Not even suicidal ideation or hospitalization within the past year.

In fact, the only mental health–related variable that did show any real correlation was having received professional treatment—and that was associated with a lower likelihood of having a firearm in the home.

Yep, those who actually sought help were less likely to own a gun. That’s not what the gun-grabbing democrat lawmakers wanted to hear.

So what factors were linked to firearm ownership?

As you might imagine, people who grew up in rural areas were significantly more likely to own firearms. Those raised in Protestant households or who had moved frequently as children—often due to military family life—also were more likely to own firearms. Early experiences with intimate partner violence, whether as victim or perpetrator, played a role. So did a pattern of risky or criminal behavior in adolescence, what the study calls “criminogenic disinhibition.”

These aren’t mental health conditions. These are cultural influences and life experiences that shape a person’s view of safety, independence, and personal responsibility—factors that are far more predictive of gun ownership than anything found in the DSM.

Baumann’s research found no evidence that mental health status affects who carries firearms either. Even after adjusting the models and accounting for low reporting rates, there was no significant relationship between mental illness and carrying behavior.

This is an important point, because so much of the anti-gun rhetoric and arguments to support the need for “gun control” policy, centers on this assumed connection between mental illness and violence/suicide. But the truth is, equating mental health challenges with being a public safety threat is not just incorrect—it’s harmful.

It’s harmful to people who need help but may be afraid to seek it, especially when they believe it could be used to infringe upon their constitutional rights. It’s harmful to all Americans when politicians use bad data and create public fear to justify unconstitutional overreach.

Baumann herself points out that the gun control lobby’s reliance on mental health as a scapegoat has never been supported by good data. And it’s no coincidence that this kind of data has been hard to come by. For years, federal research on gun-related behavior was effectively shut down by Congress. Only recently has serious, nonpartisan research like Baumann’s begun to re-emerge.

But one thing is already clear: when it comes to the reasons people own and carry firearms, people with mental illness are no different from anyone else. They do so for the same reasons—cultural, personal, and historical. Not because of a mental health diagnosis.

This study affirms what many of us have been saying for years: the solution to “gun violence” isn’t to restrict second amendment rights of law-abiding citizens, even if they have a medical diagnosis.

Laws that target people with mental illness aren’t just constitutionally questionable—they’re ineffective. Worse, they stigmatize vulnerable individuals while ignoring the deeper causes of crime and violence. That’s not justice, and it’s certainly not liberty.

We need policies rooted in fact, not fear. And that starts by telling the truth—even when it doesn’t fit the approved narrative.

