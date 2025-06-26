Today the Supreme Court handed down a decision that the abortion lobby is not going to like.

In Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, the Court ruled that Medicaid recipients can’t sue states under federal law to force taxpayer funding for abortion providers like Planned Parenthood. That means states like South Carolina—who tried to cut them off from Medicaid—are well within their rights to say: No more taxpayer dollars for abortion giants.

Planned Parenthood and their legal allies have been using a little-known clause in Medicaid law—the “any qualified provider” rule—to claim that states must keep funding them.

They’ve been pushing this through the courts using patients as the legal front.

But in today’s 6–3 ruling, the Court said no more!

That clause doesn’t give individuals the right to sue states. Medicaid is a contract between states and the federal government—not a blank check for abortion activists to force states to subsidize them.

This is a huge win for state sovereignty and for pro-life taxpayers who are sick of watching their hard-earned dollars flow to abortion businesses under the cover of “reproductive healthcare.”

Let’s be clear: even though federal law (the Hyde Amendment) bans direct funding of abortion procedures, Planned Parenthood has been raking in millions through Medicaid reimbursements. That money frees up resources for them to continue promoting—and performing—abortions.

The Supreme Court just put a big dent in their gravy train!

👏 This Ruling Changes the Game

States now have solid legal ground to defund Planned Parenthood and similar abortion providers.

Individuals can’t sue to stop it under this Medicaid provision.

Taxpayers are no longer forced to indirectly bankroll the abortion industry through Medicaid.

This is the kind of win that doesn’t make flashy headlines—but has massive long-term impact.

🔴 Join Julie Barrett LIVE Today!

We’ll be talking about this ruling—and what it means for the pro-life movement—in today’s livestream on YouTube. We’ll unpack what the decision really says, answer your questions in the live chat, and look at how red states can take bold action right now.

🕕 Today at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT: https://youtube.com/live/OZcYZSS9BlQ?feature=share

Don’t miss it—bring your questions!

🚨 The Pro-Life Video YouTube Doesn’t Want You to See

If you haven’t watched it yet, check out our recent interview with Dr. Bill Lile, aka “the Prolife Doc”, a board-certified OB/GYN and fierce pro-life advocate. We talked about ectopic pregnancies, miscarriage care, and how the abortion industry is using fear tactics and misinformation to manipulate women and voters.

YouTube shadowbanned this video for a reason—it’s that powerful.

👉 Watch now: The Truth About Ectopic Pregnancy & Abortion Lies — Dr. Bill Lile Interview

Join us today at noon PT/3pm ET for our weekly citizen meeting: Conservative Round Table. This is an informal meeting of concerned citizens, collaborating and strategizing to create real change!

Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/vCQCAeF5R8W7hog-0bSBEA

Support Our Mission

Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for conservative values, influencing policy, and empowering grassroots action. Your donations and subscriptions help us create impactful content, educate citizens, and drive real change across the nation.

While contributions are not tax-deductible, every dollar goes directly toward protecting our freedoms and amplifying your voice.

👉 Join the movement—Donate or Subscribe Today.

DONATE

Thank you for standing with us.