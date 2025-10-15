On October 14, 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Lee v. Poudre School District R-1, a case that asked a critical constitutional question: Can public schools override the rights of fit parents and withhold information about their children’s gender identity and mental health?

What the Case Was About

Parents in Colorado’s Poudre School District alleged that school policies:

Directed staff to use different names and pronouns with students than with parents.

Instructed teachers to avoid answering parental questions and refer them to counselors.

Discouraged students from discussing Gender & Sexuality Alliance (GSA) meetings with their families.

These policies, they argued, violated their Fourteenth Amendment rights to direct the upbringing of their children, rights affirmed in landmark cases like Troxel v. Granville and Pierce v. Society of Sisters.

Lower Court Action

The Tenth Circuit dismissed the case on procedural grounds, sidestepping the constitutional issue. One judge acknowledged the parents had a valid claim, but the majority refused to engage.

SCOTUS Denial

Though the Court denied the petition, Justice Alito, joined by Justices Thomas and Gorsuch, issued a powerful statement:

“This case raises a serious and important question: whether public schools may withhold information from parents about their children’s mental health and identity, even when the parents are fit and loving.”

Alito called out the district’s policy for “usurping parental authority”, and warned that similar policies are spreading nationwide. While acknowledging procedural hurdles in this case, Alito made it clear:

“The Court will eventually have to confront this issue.”

The Bigger Picture: State-Level Trends

This case is not an isolated incident. Across the country, state legislatures and education departments are ramping up policies that sideline parents, codifying nondisclosure rules, redefining parental consent, and encouraging schools to keep secrets about students’ gender identity and mental health.

These efforts are often framed as “student privacy” protections, but in practice, they erode the constitutional presumption that parents act in their children’s best interests. The result? Confusion, broken trust, and families left in the dark.

This is why vigilance matters. These policies are not just local; they’re part of a broader ideological shift that demands a coordinated response.

Denial Is Not Defeat

This isn’t the end; it’s the beginning of a broader movement. The constitutional question remains unresolved. Three justices have now gone on record: parental rights are under threat, and the Court must act.

Amicus briefs poured in from Advancing American Freedom, Liberty Counsel, and America’s Frontline Doctors, signaling national concern.

What You Can Do

This moment demands action. Parents must rise up to protect their children and their rights as parents.