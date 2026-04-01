The Seattle City Council has passed a new ordinance amending two of the city’s existing surveillance laws. The ordinance was passed at the Seattle City Council meeting on March 31. The ordinance doubles down on Seattle’s (and Washington State’s) sanctuary state status.

What the Ordinance Does

Seattle operates two public surveillance systems: a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) network deployed across Aurora Avenue North, Belltown, the International District, the Downtown Commercial Core, Capitol Hill, the Stadium District, and the Garfield High School neighborhood and an Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system mounted on Seattle Police Department patrol vehicles.

These are cameras in public spaces like streets and sidewalks, areas where most citizens don’t have a legal expectation of privacy. The City Council authorized and expanded both systems itself, beginning in 2024 in the name of “public safety.”

The new ordinance adds a “60-day pause” mechanism to both systems. Under specific conditions, Seattle can order a complete halt to all data collection from its own public camera network.

Those conditions are the story.

The Immigration Trigger

The original CCTV ordinance already included a pause if the city received a warrant or subpoena for camera data in a civil immigration matter. This new ordinance extends that same provision to the ALPR fleet which wasn’t previously covered.

But then it goes further.

The ordinance authorizes a pause if the Mayor and Police Chief determine that surveillance data “is being used or potentially will be used” for civil immigration enforcement, including uses that “may occur concurrently with an increased presence of civil immigration enforcement personnel in Seattle.”

Translation: if ICE is operating in Seattle, the city can shut its cameras off. No warrant, subpoena, or court order, just the presence of federal agents doing their jobs.

This isn’t a privacy protection. It’s an operational decision to selectively disable public infrastructure in response to lawful federal activity.

The Buried Provision

There’s a second trigger in the ordinance that received far less attention: the same 60-day pause applies when camera data is used “in a reproductive health care matter.”

To understand why that matters, you need to know what Washington state law actually allows. Minors in Washington may receive an abortion at any age without the consent of a parent, guardian, or anyone else. Washington places no restrictions on abortion for minors whatsoever (thanks to SB 5599 passed in 2023): no parental notification, no parental consent, no judicial bypass. The law also allows the same access for children to “gender affirming care.” The Shield Law (also passed in 2023, HB 1469) allows children from other states to receive these services in Washington, shielding providers and others involved in providing these services.

So, when Seattle writes “reproductive health care matter” into a camera shutdown ordinance, that’s the legal landscape it’s operating inside. A minor traveling to Washington for an abortion her parents don’t know about. Gender-related medical care, again without parental knowledge. If federal law or an out-of-state legal process ever touched either of those situations, Seattle now has a written mechanism to disable its public camera network in response.

This was a very intentional policy move that accomplished multiple goals with a single document.

"We do not want data that is collected through ALPR to be used against our residents for immigration action, reproductive health care or gender affirming care, that is not the intended use of this technology" Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck.

The Fine Print

The ordinance isn’t a permanent blackout. The Mayor can issue an executive order to temporarily resume data collection “when necessary to gather evidence of potentially unlawful acts that occur during civil immigration or reproductive health care enforcement operations.” In other words, Seattle can turn the cameras back on if something criminal happens during a federal operation, but the cameras default to off while that operation is underway.

A Note on the Technology Itself

There is an underlying concern here that is not unique to Seattle. Government-operated CCTV and license plate readers in public spaces raise real civil liberties questions; data retention, vendor access, cross-referencing with other databases. Axon, Seattle’s vendor for both systems, can implement a system-wide pause within a day of receiving a request. That kind of infrastructure doesn’t stay under the control of any one administration forever.

That is a legitimate policy conversation.

But these cameras are in public spaces. The civil liberties debate about government surveillance is real and separate from the question of whether a city should strategically disable that infrastructure specifically to obstruct federal law enforcement during active operations. Seattle has blurred that line on purpose.

The Pattern Continues

This ordinance follows former Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s earlier executive orders banning masked federal agents from operating in the city, prohibiting immigration enforcement on City property, and mandating SPD supervisor oversight any time an unidentified detention prompts a 911 call. Governor Ferguson signed Executive Order 25-09 to fortify Washington’s statewide sanctuary policies, which has been codified by several pieces of legislation signed into law this year. The legal and operational architecture being built here is deliberate and layered.

Seattle almost certainly isn’t the only city doing this. Sanctuary jurisdictions across the country are quietly writing these same provisions into local policy, building the infrastructure of non-cooperation one ordinance at a time.

Share

Support Our Mission!

If you believe Americans deserve the truth about what’s happening in our cities—especially when local leaders defy federal law—please consider supporting our mission. Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) organization dedicated to defending families, faith, and freedom. Your support helps us educate, equip, and empower citizens to take action. Upgrade to a paid subscription or make a donation today.

DONATE