In a functioning republic, the Senate’s “advice and consent” role is meant to ensure qualified nominees are vetted and confirmed, not buried in procedural purgatory. Today that process has become a partisan weapon, with over 140 Trump administration nominees stalled in the Senate. Many of these individuals have bipartisan support and are seeking routine, lower-level executive branch roles. Yet Democrats have refused to confirm even a single Trump civilian nominee this year via voice vote or unanimous consent, a dramatic departure from historical norms.

Pete Serrano: A Case Study in Political Veto Power

Earlier this month, Pete Serrano was appointed interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington. Serrano is no stranger to the region, he’s the former mayor of Pasco, founder of the Silent Majority Foundation, and a constitutional attorney who’s fought for parental rights, medical freedom, and Second Amendment protections. His values reflect those of nearly every county in the district he now serves. And Conservative Ladies of Washington was proud to endorse him in his campaign for Washington State Attorney General in 2024.

Predictably, his appointment has drawn fierce opposition from Democratic Senator Patty Murray, who has vowed to block his confirmation using the Senate’s “blue slip” tradition, a procedural veto that allows home-state senators to reject federal appointments. Murray cited Serrano’s views on January 6th, Roe v. Wade, and gun rights as “extreme” and “out of step” with Washington values.

While Serrano’s values may not align with Seattle’s political elite, and the radical left voters of the Puget Sound region, they absolutely align with the people of Eastern Washington. Blocking his appointment isn’t just partisan, it’s a rejection of regional representation.

Historically, the Senate confirmed 90–98% of executive nominees via expedited methods like voice vote or unanimous consent. Under Trump and Biden, that rate plummeted, 65% and 57%, respectively. In 2025, the number is zero.

Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), GOP Whip, has called out what he describes as “dilatory warfare” by Democrats, accusing them of weaponizing Senate procedure to obstruct even routine confirmations. “These confirmations used to take seconds. Now, each can take days,” Barrasso said, underscoring how the Senate’s constitutional role of advice and consent has been twisted into a partisan blockade. The American people didn’t vote for delay, they voted for leadership, action, and accountability.

Senate Republicans are now considering rule changes to:

Confirm lower-level nominees in batches

Eliminate debate-limiting votes before final confirmation

Reduce wait time between cloture and final votes from 2 hours to 15 minutes

Pete Serrano’s appointment is more than symbolic. It’s a test of whether Eastern Washington’s values will be respected in federal decision-making.

