The resistance is spreading.

Just days after Washington Governor Bob Ferguson signed Executive Order 25-09 to fortify the state’s sanctuary policies, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has just issued two sweeping executive orders aimed at shielding the city from federal intrusion, both military and immigration related.

Executive Order 2025-07: Blocking Unilateral Troop Deployment

Mayor Harrell’s first order creates a citywide Resilience Task Force to prepare for any federal military deployment initiated without local consent. The order makes clear: Seattle Police Department (SPD) will not operate under federal or National Guard command. Officers will report daily to the Mayor’s Office and receive guidance aligned with “local values”, not federal directives.

The order also reaffirms Seattle’s commitment to peaceful protest and First Amendment protections (of course, these only apply if you are of the approved political persuasion), positioning the city as a constitutional firewall against federal escalation.

Executive Order 2025-08: Defending Immigrant Communities

The second order is a direct response to President Trump’s renewed deportation agenda. It proposes ordinances to:

Ban masked federal agents from operating in Seattle

Prohibit immigration enforcement on City property

Require SPD to respond to 911 calls involving unidentified detentions with body cams and supervisor oversight

It also expands funding for immigrant services by 70% in the 2026 budget and launches multilingual “Know Your Rights” campaigns across the city. This probably means more taxes…because Seattle residents haven’t been taxed enough.

As OIRA Director Hamdi Mohamed put it: “Seattle’s immigrant residents are best served when they are empowered and informed, not targeted and misrepresented.”

Share

The Northwest Showdown Heats Up

Seattle’s actions follow a predictable pattern of resistance against the Trump Administration. California resisted. Oregon pushed back. Washington is building a legal and bureaucratic fortress. And now, Seattle is drawing its own line in the sand.

Mayor Harrell’s orders are not just symbolic, they’re operational. They lay the groundwork for litigation, community mobilization, and coordinated resistance to federal enforcement.

This is the next phase of the Northwest showdown. And it’s unfolding fast.

We will continue to track every move, from federal responses to local implementation.

Support Our Mission!

If you believe Americans deserve the truth about what’s happening in our cities—especially when local leaders defy federal law—please consider supporting our mission. Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) organization dedicated to defending families, faith, and freedom. Your support helps us educate, equip, and empower citizens to take action. Upgrade to a paid subscription or make a donation today.

DONATE