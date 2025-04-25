Are mental health programs in America’s public schools helping or harming our students? In a compelling interview, Conservative Ladies of America Founder, Julie Barrett sits down with citizen activist Chris Evans to uncover the troubling reality behind these initiatives. Despite the surge in school-based mental health services, academic achievement is plummeting, and a youth mental health crisis is escalating. Evans, a parent and lawyer, shares his eye-opening journey from Washington to Arizona, exposing how these programs often prioritize ideology over education, turning pupils into patients.

This critical conversation reveals the unchecked influence of social-emotional learning, the misuse of school counselors, and the financial incentives driving this agenda. With test scores dropping and behavioral issues rising, it’s time for parents and citizens to take notice. Watch the full video to understand the hidden impacts on our education system and learn how to advocate for real change.

Subscribe to Chris Evans on Substack: https://alegalprocess.substack.com/

