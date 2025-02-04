Concerns Over Washington's SB 5368: A Step Too Far in Youth Involvement?

30-SECOND-ACTION - click on the image below to sign in CON before 2/5/25 at 9:30AM

The crux of SB 5386 centers around the Legislative Youth Advisory Council (LYAC), made up of 22 teenagers aged 14-18. While we certainly encourage youth to learn about the legislative process, how it works and how they can use their voices to influence policy, they lack the life experience and nuanced understanding needed to shape complex educational policies.

Here are just a few of our concerns about this bill:

Influence Over Policy: Entrusting children with the task of leading discussions on mandatory reporting guidelines and gathering student feedback places a heavy burden on them. The concern here is whether these young advisors can fully grasp the long-term implications of their decisions on educational systems.

Collaboration Mandates: The requirement for LYAC to work with other organizations is commendable but raises questions about the balance of power. Who will ensure these collaborations are effective and not swayed by the louder, more influential voices within the group or among the partnering entities?

Training and Content: The bill allows LYAC to influence teacher training protocols and the creation of educational materials like the student and family guide. Critics worry about the potential for these materials to be overly simplified or misaligned with the broader educational goals due to the youth's limited perspective.

Trauma-Informed and Culturally Relevant Training: While the idea sounds beneficial, there's skepticism about whether the LYAC can adequately define what "trauma-informed" and "culturally relevant" mean in the intricate world of education, possibly leading to training that might not meet all students' diverse needs.

Potential for Bias: The explicit requirement for the student and family guide to consider LYAC's recommendations could skew policy towards a specific demographic or viewpoint, potentially at the expense of a balanced educational approach.

This bill has a hearing on Wednesday, February 5th at 10:30am in the Senate Early Learning & K12 Education Committee. Please take acion BEFORE 9:30am on 2/5. Click the button below to sign in CON on SB 5386

SB 5386: SIGN IN CON

More testifying options: https://app.leg.wa.gov/csi/Senate?selectedCommittee=12228&selectedMeeting=32674

We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!

DONATE