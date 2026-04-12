On April 7th, I testified before the Louisiana House Commerce Committee in Baton Rouge on HB 977, the newest version of the App Store Accountability Act (ASAA). The committee voted to move the bill forward.

If you’ve been following the ASAA trend across the country, you know the pattern: sweeping age‑verification mandates, parental‑consent systems, and new obligations for app stores and developers. But Louisiana’s bill contains something we haven’t seen this explicitly before; a provision that lays the groundwork for a statewide digital identity system.

And it’s not coming from Big Tech, it’s coming straight from the state’s own Office of Motor Vehicles.

This is the moment where the real agenda of the App Store Accountability Act becomes impossible to ignore.

The DMV Clause That Changes Everything

Buried in the bill is a requirement that app stores verify every user’s age using:

“commercially available methods… including a real‑time age verification system authorized by the commissioner of the office of motor vehicles.”



This is the very architecture of a government‑verified digital identity gateway we’ve been sounding the alarm about for the last several months.

To function, a “real‑time DMV age‑verification system” requires:

A statewide identity‑verification API

A database of government‑issued IDs

A mechanism for app stores to submit user data

A system to match that data to DMV records

A return signal confirming the user’s age category

In other words:

Louisiana is building the identity infrastructure that every other ASAA bill has only hinted at.

What This Means in Practice

For this system to work, parents and teens will have to submit identity information that matches DMV records. That typically includes:

Driver’s license or state ID number

Full legal name

Date of birth

Address

Possibly a live selfie or biometric match

This is the same data required for TSA PreCheck, Real ID, and digital driver’s licenses.

But HB 977 applies it to downloading an app.

And because the bill requires parental consent for every minor’s download, the system must also verify:

The parent’s identity

The child’s identity

The parent‑child relationship

Supporters of the bill call this a parental-control tool, but this section of Louisiana’s bill makes it very clear: this is a state‑verified identity‑linkage system.

Younger Children Have No DMV Records…So the System Splits

Most children under 15 have no DMV record at all.

That means the system cannot verify them.

HB 977’s fallback?

“Affirmative age attestation by someone reasonably believed to be the parent…”

This creates a two‑tier identity structure:

Teens → verified through government ID

Younger children → verified through parental attestation

The inconsistency is glaring and the risks are obvious.

The bill offers no standards for how any of this is supposed to work and based on the line of questioning I received from a couple of committee members, they do not understand the technology enough to realize these problems in the bill.

A Public–Private Digital ID System

Once the DMV becomes the “root of trust,” the rest of the system falls into place:

App stores must verify identity

Developers must enforce age restrictions

Parents must link accounts

Minors must obtain parental approval

Age‑category signals must be shared across platforms

Consent must be renewed after every “significant change”

This is a public–private identity partnership, where:

The state verifies identity

Private companies enforce it

That is the hallmark of a digital ID system, even if the bill avoids using that phrase.

No Guardrails. No Limits. No Recourse.

HB 977 does not answer basic questions:

What data will the DMV store?

How long will it be retained?

Will verification logs be kept?

Can the data be shared with other agencies?

Can it be used for other purposes in the future?

What happens if the system is breached?

What recourse do families have?

The answer to that last question is simple: none.

The bill gives enforcement power exclusively to the Attorney General.

Parents and children whose data is exposed have no remedy, no right to sue, and no path to relief.

This Is the Direction the ASAA Has Been Heading All Along

For months, we’ve been analyzing ASAA bills across the country: Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia, South Dakota, Alabama. Each one has moved the ball a little further:

Mandatory age verification

Mandatory parental consent

Mandatory account linkage

Mandatory data sharing

Mandatory enforcement by private companies

But Louisiana’s HB 977 is the first to openly connect the system to a government identity database.

This is the moment where the trajectory becomes unmistakable.

The ASAA is not just about “protecting kids.”

It is about building the infrastructure for a universal digital identity system, one that merges government records with private‑sector enforcement and applies to every adult and every child who wants to download an app, handing Big Tech even more data on every user than they already have. Data is gold for Big Tech - it helps them make their product even more precise and specific to the user. Handing over this sensitive data does not protect children…quite the opposite.

What Happened in Baton Rouge

On April 7th, I testified before the House Commerce Committee to raise these concerns. The committee advanced the bill.

You can watch my testimony below

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