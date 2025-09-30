Showdown in the Northwest: Antifa, Oregon Guard, and Washington’s Defiance

President Trump has made his move in Oregon and Washington may be next…at least they’re preparing to be.

Last week, the White House announced that 200 Oregon National Guard troops have been federalized under Title 10 authority to protect federal property and immigration enforcement facilities in Portland. The decision came after months of escalating violence, including Antifa-led attacks on the ICE field office, assaults on officers, and repeated attempts to lay siege to federal buildings.

The announcement was clear: “The Radical Left’s reign of terror in Portland ends now, with President Donald J. Trump mobilizing federal resources to stop Antifa-led hellfire in its tracks.”

Oregon Pushes Back

Within hours, Oregon leaders fired back. Governor Tina Kotek and Attorney General Dan Rayfield filed a lawsuit and emergency request for a restraining order to block Trump’s action. They argue the President has exceeded his authority under 10 U.S.C. §12406, which allows federalization of the Guard only in cases of invasion, rebellion, or obstruction of federal law.

Kotek called the move “unlawful” and “an abuse of power,” while Rayfield dismissed it as the President “flexing political muscle under the guise of law and order.” Portland’s mayor even claimed the “number of necessary troops is zero.”

The fight in Oregon will test the limits of state vs. federal power, the reach of the Posse Comitatus Act, and the ability of the President to act decisively in the face of ongoing lawlessness.

Washington Already Building Resistance

And here’s where Washington comes in. While the spotlight is on Oregon, Governor Bob Ferguson is already preparing our state to resist any federal intervention.

Just this week, Ferguson signed Executive Order 25-09, creating an “Immigration Sub-Cabinet” to coordinate across state agencies, tighten data protections for immigrant communities, and reinforce Washington’s sanctuary policies. This comes on top of the Family Separation Rapid Response Team and the Keep Washington Working Act (KWWA), all designed to shield immigrants and limit federal authority.

Even more concerning is HB 1321, signed earlier this year with an emergency clause. Marketed as a bill to prevent “out-of-state militias” from interfering in Washington, Democrats made it clear the real purpose was to ensure the state could resist federal or external enforcement actions they oppose. As Rep. My-Linh Thai said: “This legislation ensures Washingtonians, not outsiders, determine the future of our communities.”

Taken together, these measures form a legal and bureaucratic fortress against federal authority, even when that authority is exercised to restore order and protect American citizens.

The Bigger Picture

Trump is moving up the West Coast, determined to restore law and order where sanctuary policies have failed. We’ve seen strong resistance in California and now Oregon, and, of course, Washington has been preparing to fight federal intervention.

This showdown in the Northwest is going to heat up. Be sure to subscribe as we’ll be sure to bring you updates as this continues to unfold.

