After 43 days of a grinding government shutdown, Americans were desperate for resolution. Congress passed a 394-page spending bill, the Continuing Appropriations Act, 2026 (H.R. 5371), that promised to reopen federal operations. But like many government actions taken under pressure, this bill did more than restore funding. Buried deep within its pages was Section 741, a provision that quietly redefined hemp and, in doing so, effectively banned most hemp-derived THC products nationwide.

This change didn’t come through a standalone vote. There were no public hearings, no floor debates, and no warning to the small businesses and farmers who built this industry. It was slipped into a must-pass bill and signed into law on November 12, 2025.

So what exactly happened?

Back in 2018, Congress legalized industrial hemp, cannabis with less than 0.3% delta-9 THC by dry weight. But that definition left the door open for other intoxicating compounds like delta-8, delta-10, THCO, and THCP, which can be chemically synthesized from hemp. These compounds aren’t technically delta-9, so they’ve been sold legally in gas stations, vape shops, and online, often with no age restrictions, no safety standards, and no oversight.

Section 741 closes that loophole. It redefines hemp to include a cap on total THC, not just delta-9, and limits it to 0.4 milligrams per container. That’s a tiny amount, far below what’s found in most hemp-derived edibles, drinks, and vapes. The new definition takes effect one year from enactment, giving businesses a short runway to either reformulate or shut down.

To put this in perspective, here are some of the most common products now banned:

Delta-8 gummies like 3CHI or Cannabis Life, which often contain 25–50mg of THC per piece

THC seltzers such as Crescent 9 or High Rise, with 5–10mg of THC per can

Vape pens and cartridges from brands like Serene Tree or Elevate, often containing 900–3000mg of THC per device

These products were legal under the 2018 Farm Bill and widely available in states like:

Minnesota , where hemp-derived THC edibles and beverages have been legal for adults 21+ since 2022

Texas , where delta-8 and similar products are legal for adults 21+ and sold in thousands of stores

Florida, where hemp-derived THC is legal for adults and sold in smoke shops, wellness stores, and online

The economic impact is staggering. The hemp industry has grown into a $28 billion sector, supporting more than 330,000 jobs across the country. Many of those jobs are in rural communities and red states. But now, with more than 80% of hemp revenue tied to products that will soon be illegal, the industry faces a sudden and severe contraction. Thousands of small businesses, many of them family-run, are at risk of collapse.

What Congress Could Have Done Instead

Instead of banning most hemp-derived THC products outright, Congress had several other options on the table, options that could have protected public health without collapsing a $28 billion industry. These alternatives were proposed by industry leaders, state lawmakers, and even some attorneys general. But none made it into the final bill.

One path would have been to establish a federal regulatory framework for intoxicating hemp products. This could have included age restrictions (21+), child-resistant packaging, clear labeling, dosage limits, and third-party lab testing. Many states, including Minnesota, Texas, and Florida, had already implemented or proposed such rules. Congress could have built on these models instead of overriding them.

Another option was to create a licensing and taxation system, similar to how alcohol and cannabis are regulated in many states. This would have allowed the federal government to track products, enforce safety standards, and generate revenue, all without banning the products outright.

Congress also could have taken a targeted approach, banning only synthetic cannabinoids like THCO and HHC, which are chemically altered and not naturally found in the hemp plant. This would have preserved access to naturally derived compounds like delta-8 and THCA, which many consumers use for pain, anxiety, or sleep.

Finally, lawmakers could have simply deferred to the states, allowing them to regulate hemp-derived THC as they saw fit. This would have respected state sovereignty and avoided a one-size-fits-all federal ban that now overrides laws in places like Texas, Minnesota, and Florida.

So why didn’t Congress take any of these paths?

The answer likely lies in a mix of urgency, lobbying, and political convenience. With the Farm Bill delayed and the government shutdown dragging into its sixth week, lawmakers were desperate to pass a deal. Section 741 was added late in negotiations, likely as a concession to state attorneys general and corporate lobbyists who had been pushing for action. There was no time, or political will, to debate alternatives. And because the provision was buried in a must-pass bill, it sailed through with little scrutiny.

In the end, Congress chose prohibition over regulation, not because it was the best solution, but because it was the fastest and quietest.

So who pushed for this?

A coalition of 38 state attorneys general sent a letter to Congress in October urging action, citing concerns about child safety and rising calls to poison control centers. But behind the scenes, the crackdown was also supported by large cannabis (“Big Weed”) and alcohol companies who saw hemp THC as a threat to their market share. With the Farm Bill delayed and the CR on the table, this provision was quietly added and passed with little resistance.

This is a federal ban on an entire legal industry, passed without transparency, without transition, and without regard for the families and farmers who built it. Whether you support tighter regulation or not, the process should concern anyone who values open government and economic freedom.

Section 741 doesn’t take effect until November 2026, which means there’s still time to fix it. But unless Congress hears from the people this ban hurts most, they’ll let it stand. Repeal is possible. But silence will make it permanent.

That said, repeal won’t be easy. Once a provision becomes law, it gains institutional momentum, and undoing it requires new legislation, majority support in both chambers, and the political will to reopen a fight many lawmakers consider settled. With powerful corporate interests backing the ban and Congress already moving on to the next crisis, a repeal is unlikely.

But that’s exactly why voices from the ground; small business owners, farmers, veterans, and families, matter more than ever. This isn’t typically a policy area that we focus on, but we cannot overlook the process that was used to pass Section 741. This isn’t just about hemp. It’s about how policy gets made, and who gets steamrolled when no one’s watching. If we want a government that listens, we have to speak.

