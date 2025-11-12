DC Update: Congress Scrambles to End the Shutdown

As the government shutdown enters its 41st day, the Senate has passed a funding package aimed at reopening federal agencies and restoring pay for furloughed workers. The measure would fund the government through January 2026 and includes several year-long appropriations bills.

The deal now heads to the House of Representatives, where a vote could happen as early as today. Some Democrats are objecting because the package omits an extension of ACA tax credits, while others warn that the deal simply delays another standoff over spending and debt.

Once again, the failure of Congress to act responsibly overshadows the real challenges facing American families, from protecting parental rights to ensuring government actually serves the people.

Parental Rights in the Digital Age: What Lawmakers Are Getting Wrong

Two new bills in Congress, the App Store Accountability Act and the App Store Freedom Act, claim to protect families and give consumers more control. But behind the headlines, these proposals quietly erode parental oversight and expand government and corporate control over how children access social media.

🔹 The App Store Accountability Act

In an op-ed for the Tallahassee Democrat, Julie Barrett explains how this bill, sold as “accountability,” actually dilutes parental oversight of minors’ online access and sets the stage for federal involvement in app permissions.

🔹 The App Store Freedom Act

On our blog, we take a deeper look at the so-called “freedom” bill, legislation that could make it even harder for parents to manage what their children download, while opening the door for third-party app stores and foreign data risks.

Coming Up: “Parental Rights” in Texas and the RINO Problem in Red States

Join Julie Barrett and the Grayson County Conservatives — Brian and Joy Roberts and Pastor Zach Poling — for the first episode in a new monthly series breaking down Texas’s newly passed “Parental Rights” amendment and what it really means for families.

We’ll also dig into the growing RINO problem in red states — where politicians campaign as conservatives but govern like Democrats.

🎥 Watch the premiere episode: https://youtube.com/live/jAgCAVCJDuM?feature=share

