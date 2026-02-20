When Washington State passed SB 5599 in 2023, it quietly created one of the most radical policies in the country: a pathway for minors, including those who are not homeless, to enter a youth shelter or host home and have their location kept secret from their parents if they claimed to be seeking “gender‑affirming treatment (or abortion).”

That definition didn’t come from SB 5599 itself, but from Washington’s Shield Law, HB 1469, which classifies a wide range of medical interventions, including surgeries, as “protected health care.” Together, these laws effectively turned Washington into a transgender sanctuary state for children, inviting minors from anywhere in the country to flee to Washington for medical interventions while cutting parents out entirely.

Now, sixteen states, led by Florida and Idaho, have filed a powerful amicus brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case and put a stop to Washington’s experiment before it spreads further.

Their message is unmistakable: parental rights are fundamental, and Washington has crossed a constitutional line.

What the States Are Telling the Supreme Court

The brief is striking not only for its legal arguments, but for its clarity. These states are not mincing words. They argue that Washington’s law violates one of the oldest and most deeply rooted constitutional rights in America: the right of parents to direct the upbringing and medical care of their children.

Washington’s policy, they explain, does something unprecedented. It allows shelters to hide a child’s location, restricts parents’ access to medical and mental‑health records, and permits medical decisions to move forward without parental involvement…all without any finding of abuse or neglect. A shelter worker’s assumption about a parent’s beliefs is enough to sever the parent‑child relationship.

The brief calls this an “automatic transfer of parental authority” to the state. And they’re right. Nothing like this has existed in American law.

Why the Ninth Circuit Got It Wrong

The Ninth Circuit dismissed the case by claiming the parents who brought the lawsuit weren’t harmed yet. According to the court, the threat that their children might run away and be hidden was too “speculative.”

The AGs push back hard on this point. They argue that parents are already changing their behavior by avoiding difficult conversations, softening discipline, and living under the constant fear that a child could disappear into a system designed to keep them in the dark. Many families have left Washington state altogether after SB 5599 was enacted.

More importantly, the brief notes that parents are the intended targets of the law. Washington wrote SB 5599 to change parental behavior. When a law is designed to regulate a specific group, that group has standing to challenge it.

Parents should not have to wait until their child is harmed by this radical law to seek relief.

Why This Is a National Issue

One of the most compelling parts of the brief is its warning that Washington’s law doesn’t stop at Washington’s borders. Because SB 5599 applies to any minor who enters a Washington shelter, a child from Idaho, Florida, Kansas, or anywhere else could run away to Washington and be shielded from their parents.

The AGs cite real families whose children have socially transitioned at school without their knowledge, been encouraged by peers or adults to run away, or threatened to flee to a “safe place” where adults would affirm them. The risk is not theoretical; it has been happening in Washington even long before this law was passed.

This is why so many states joined the brief: Washington’s policy endangers families far beyond its own jurisdiction.

A Needed Course Correction

For years, parents have watched as schools and state agencies chipped away at their role; often quietly, often without transparency, and often under the banner of “safety.” Washington’s SB 5599 is the most extreme example yet, but it is also a warning of where this movement is headed.

The AGs’ brief is the strongest pushback we’ve seen at the national level. It asks the Supreme Court to reaffirm what should never have been up for debate:

that parents have the right to know where their children are,

that parents have the right to direct their children’s medical care,

and that the state cannot insert itself between a child and their family without due process.

This is a positive step and one that could reshape the national conversation and restore constitutional boundaries that should never have been crossed.

The Supreme Court will decide whether to take the case. If it does, the ruling could become one of the most important parental‑rights decisions in a generation.

Conservative Ladies has been fighting against SB 5599 since the day it was filed in January 2023 by WA Senator Marko Liias, and we will continue to fight it every step of the way and will keep you updated! We are encouraged to have these strong AGs standing up to protect children and parental rights.

Share

Support Our Mission

This movement is powered by everyday citizens - not corporations, not political machines. If you want to help strengthen this work and expand our reach, please consider becoming a paid subscriber or making a donation. Thank you for standing with us.

DONATE