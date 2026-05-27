Social media is lighting up over a Department of Justice filing in John Doe et al. v. Kathy Hochul, No. 24-1015. This is a case involving New York healthcare workers who were fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccination on religious grounds. The posts range from alarmed to outraged, with many characterizing the filing as a betrayal of religious liberty. But before accepting that framing, it's worth understanding what the brief actually says and how it came to be filed.

Background

During COVID, New York issued a regulation known as Section 2.61, which required healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Unlike an earlier short-term order, Section 2.61 permitted only a medical exemption, no religious exemption was included. Several healthcare workers with sincere religious objections to the vaccine were ultimately fired when their employers amended their vaccination policies to comply with the regulation. Those workers sued, and the case eventually reached the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled against them.

The case then reached the doorstep of the Supreme Court.

What Is a CVSG and Why Does It Matter

Here is the first thing most of the social media posts are leaving out entirely. The DOJ did not volunteer this brief. The Supreme Court issued what is known as a CVSG, a “Call for the Views of the Solicitor General.” This is a formal request from the Court asking the executive branch to weigh in on whether certiorari should be granted. The key fact that DOJ was asked and did not volunteer this brief is important.

What the Brief Actually Says

The question the Solicitor General was asked to address:

The brief recommends that the Court deny certiorari, meaning decline to take the case. Critics are reading this as an endorsement of New York’s policy, but the actual argument is more nuanced, and on the core principle, the brief is unambiguous: any state law that forecloses all consideration of religious accommodations is preempted by Title VII, which is the pro-religious-liberty position.

The recommendation against taking the case rests on a specific and narrow litigation problem. The workers in this case requested only one thing: a complete religious exemption while continuing to work directly with patients. They never requested alternative accommodations such as reassignment to telemedicine or roles that would have removed them from the regulation’s definition of covered personnel. Under longstanding Supreme Court precedent, including the Court’s own 2023 decision in Groff v. DeJoy, employees are not automatically entitled to their preferred accommodation, only to a “reasonable one.” Because the workers never alleged they sought or were denied other accommodations, the case has a significant factual gap.

The Second Circuit itself, in its prior published decision in We The Patriots USA v. Hochul, left open the possibility that religious accommodations under Section 2.61 could be “so few as to be illusory” but found the record insufficient to make that determination. The workers never went back and amended their complaint to address that opening.

The Legitimate Concern

I’m not saying the brief is beyond criticism. The DOJ had a choice in how to frame its recommendation and it accepted the Second Circuit’s charitable reading of New York’s law…that Section 2.61 technically left room for accommodations even if in practice those accommodations were effectively unavailable to most workers. Critics argue the DOJ should have pushed harder on that practical reality rather than accepting the theoretical construction, a fair and reasonable critique.

The Potential Strategic Dimension

There is another possibility worth considering: a weak case taken to the Supreme Court can produce a ruling that becomes binding on everyone. If SCOTUS takes this case, with its factual gaps, and rules against the workers, that ruling sets precedent that could be used against religious liberty claims in stronger cases down the road. Sometimes declining to fight on unfavorable terrain is a deliberate strategy to preserve the principle for a case where it can actually win. Whether that is what is happening here remains an open question.

Bottom Line

The workers in this case deserved better from New York’s policy, from their employers, and arguably from the litigation strategy that brought the case to this point. Whether the DOJ’s recommendation represents a strategic calculation, an institutional deference to circuit precedent, or something more troubling is a question worth asking. What it is not, based on the actual text of the brief, is a declaration that religious exemptions can be legally subordinated to medical ones. The brief actually says the opposite. The frustration is understandable, especially given the incredible harm done by forced vaccines over the last several years. It is my hope that this is a strategic legal position to ensure that the right case with the right facts will be the vehicle for a ruling that finally gives religious liberty the firm legal footing it deserves, rather than a precedent-setting loss built on a record that was never fully developed.

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