In the aftermath of the tragic shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on August 27, 2025, which claimed the lives of two children and left 17 others injured, families, educators, lawmakers, and communities are grappling with a painful and urgent question: How do we protect our children from such evil?

There’s no single solution, but there are steps we can take to prevent future tragedies. One federal policy at the center of this debate is the Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990, a law whose unintended consequences deserve closer scrutiny.

Today, we’re examining how this legislation may have failed to safeguard students, and exploring Rep. Thomas Massie’s Safe Students Act (HR 5066), a proposal to repeal the federal ban and return decision-making power to states, local governments, and school boards.

The Origins of a Flawed Policy

Enacted in 1990 under President George H.W. Bush, the Gun-Free School Zones Act (18 U.S.C. § 922(q)) aimed to create safe havens by prohibiting firearms within 1,000 feet of school grounds. The intent was simple: keep guns away from kids. Yet, the law included loopholes, such as exceptions for law enforcement, concealed carry permit holders (where state law allows), and school-approved activities. While it didn’t mandate that all schools be entirely gun-free, many schools and districts, cautious of federal legal risks, adopted strict “gun-free” policies, often sidelining robust security options.

The consequences have been stark. According to data from USAFacts, which compiles the latest government statistics, there were 62 school shooting incidents from 2000 to 2021, resulting in 191 deaths and 369 injuries. This data, drawn from the National Center for Education Statistics and FBI reports, underscores a troubling trend: the law hasn’t deterred violence but may have left schools as “soft targets”—vulnerable to those intent on harm. The Minneapolis tragedy on August 27, 2025, where two children were killed and 17 injured, is a chilling example of this ongoing crisis, echoing a pattern that stretches back decades.

The Gun-Free School Zones Act doesn’t stop criminals: by definition, they don’t follow laws. Instead, it limits the ability of schools to arm trained staff or security personnel, leaving students and teachers reliant on locked doors. The law’s federal restrictions create a one-size-fits-all approach, ignoring the diverse needs of local communities. Some states have pushed back with policies allowing armed school resource officers or trained teachers, but the federal framework often complicates these efforts, leaving a patchwork of safety measures at best.

Massie’s Solution: Empowering Local Control

Rep. Thomas Massie has proposed a practical fix: the Safe Students Act (HR 5066). This bill proposes to repeal the Gun-Free School Zones Act entirely, stripping away federal restrictions that tie the hands of states and school boards. Rather than imposing a top-down solution, HR 5066 hands the reins to local communities, allowing them to decide how best to protect their students, whether through armed security, trained staff, or other innovative measures.

Massie’s vision is about flexibility, not mandates. A rural district might opt for armed teachers, while an urban school might invest in advanced security systems. The key is choice; empowering those who know their schools best to act decisively. It’s a departure from the one-size-fits-all approach that has left us vulnerable for too long.

A Call to Action

The Minneapolis shooting is a wake-up call. We can’t keep relying on laws that haven’t kept pace with the reality of school safety. To learn more about the Gun-Free School Zones Act, its impact, and how HR 5066 could change the game, check our Bill of the Day video on YouTube

Conservative Ladies of America supports Massie’s HR 5066 and we encourage you to do so as well and urge you to contact your representatives and support HR 5066. Visit house.gov to find your rep and make your voice heard. Our children’s safety depends on it.

Share this article and let’s start a conversation, because no parent should fear sending their kid to school and children deserve to be protected. What do you think about local control for school safety? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!

