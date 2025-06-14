On June 14th, 1777, the United States Congress passed the first Flag Resolution, establishing the stars and stripes as the symbol of a new and daring republic.

Since that day, the American flag has flown over battlefields, courthouses, churches, front porches, and classrooms—reminding us that while we are a nation of individuals with diverse backgrounds, we are united by a shared commitment to liberty, justice, and self-governance.

Each star represents not just a state, but a people who have inherited the blessings—and the responsibility—of freedom. That freedom was secured by generations of brave men and women who believed this country was worth fighting for.

As we watch the pressures mounting on our institutions and the growing divide in our culture, let Flag Day serve as a reminder: this republic is not guaranteed. It survives only if "We the People" stay engaged, speak truth, and stand firm in defense of what our flag represents.

We are still the land of the free—because of the brave. May we continue to be worthy of that legacy.

Happy Flag Day, America.

—Julie Barrett

Conservative Ladies of America

At Conservative Ladies of America, we’re working every day to protect the values our flag represents—freedom, faith, and family. As a 501(c)(4) organization, we rely on the support of patriots like you to continue our work advocating, educating, and empowering citizens to take action.

If you believe this republic is worth defending, we invite you to stand with us.

👉 Make a donation or become a subscribing member today.

Your support makes all the difference. Thank you.

DONATE