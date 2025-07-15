In a landmark move on July 14, 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court gave the green light for the Trump administration to move forward with its sweeping plan to drastically reduce the size and role of the Department of Education. The 6–3 ruling, issued unsigned through the Court’s emergency “shadow docket,” lifts a lower court injunction from May and allows the administration to begin laying off nearly 1,400 employees and transferring several core functions, like civil rights enforcement, student aid, and federal grants, to other federal agencies such as Health and Human Services and the Small Business Administration.

While this order doesn’t completely dismantle the Department (only Congress has the authority to do that), it’s a big step in that direction. The ruling allows these drastic changes to move ahead while litigation continues in the lower courts. The dissenting justices (the usual suspects: Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson) warned that this decision poses a serious threat to the balance of powers, allowing the executive branch to override congressional mandates by simply eliminating the staff required to carry them out.

“The majority is either willfully blind to the implications of its ruling or naïve, but either way the threat to our Constitution’s separation of powers is grave.” Justice Sotomayor

President Trump praised the decision, calling it a “major victory for parents and students” and saying it’s about “returning power to the states.” His supporters argue this is part of a broader effort to shrink the federal bureaucracy and restore local control over education. Critics, however, including public education unions and lobbyists, as well as civil rights organizations, are saying this could leave key protections and services in limbo, including support for student loans, civil rights investigations, and data collection vital to policy and accountability.

The Supreme Court’s ruling isn’t the only legal fight happening around education policy right now.

On the same day as SCOTUS ruling, Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown announced a multi-state lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s decision to withhold nearly $7 billion in federal K–12 and adult education funding. Twenty-three states and the District of Columbia joined the suit, claiming the administration’s refusal to distribute these congressionally approved funds is unconstitutional and illegal. These funds support programs for English learners, migrant students, after-school programs, adult education, and teacher training. AG Brown called the decision “inexcusable,” saying it’s already thrown state and local school budgets into chaos.

Meanwhile, the National Education Association (NEA) issued a strong rebuke of the Supreme Court’s decision. In a public statement, they accused the Trump administration of taking a “wrecking ball” to public education, warning that dismantling federal oversight undermines civil rights enforcement, disrupts student services, and guts essential support systems for schools and teachers nationwide.

This ruling allows the administration to move forward with layoffs, restructuring, and closing regional offices. This effort to dismantle the Department of Education is really just beginning. The lawsuits filed by states could still block or delay these efforts. Congress may weigh in as budget battles unfold this fall. And public pressure, especially from school districts, parents, and teachers, could shape what happens on the ground, which is why it’s critical for citizens to engage at a local level.

At the heart of all this is a simple but urgent question: Who should control American education? The federal government, with its mandate to protect civil rights and ensure nationwide equity? Or the states, with more local autonomy—but potentially uneven protections? The education system, at large, has drifted so far from “reading, writing, and arithmetic”, that it has become a heavily funded indoctrination machine. While dismantling the Department of Education won’t fix that altogether, it’s a big step in the right direction to return education to its rightful purpose: equipping children with knowledge, critical thinking, and real-world skills…not political agendas and ideological conditioning.

This moment isn’t just a legal fight—it’s a turning point for education in America.

