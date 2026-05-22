"Our message to children is simple: life exists beyond the screen." — Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., foreword to the U.S. Surgeon General's Advisory on the Harms of Screen Use, May 2026

This message is spot-on: life does exist beyond the screen and most parents know it intuitively, and we’ve been saying it long before any federal advisory made it official.

So when the U.S. Surgeon General released a formal advisory on May 20th, backed by Secretary RFK Jr., carrying the full weight of federal public health authority, you might expect the document to be full of practical tools, resources, and frameworks to help families actually live that message. To help parents set limits, build alternatives, and navigate a digital environment that was deliberately engineered to be hard to put down.

But you would be wrong.

What They Promised

The advisory frames itself around parents and children. The foreword invokes family and the language throughout is warm, urgent, and protective. The title calls it a warning, the same authority the Surgeon General uses on cigarette packages.

The message is clear: we see what screens are doing to your kids, and we’re here to help.

What They Actually Built

Read past the foreword and the framing, and a different document emerges.

The advisory organizes its recommendations by audience: youth, families, schools, health care providers, researchers, policymakers, and technology companies. Each section tells its audience what to do.

Here is what parents got: five bullet points and a mnemonic device. The “5 Ds”: Discuss, Do, Delay, Divert, Disconnect. No linked resources. No family media plan template. No tool for evaluating screen time. No age-by-age guidance beyond a single line of suggested limits. The American Academy of Pediatrics has a widely used family media plan tool that is directly relevant to everything in this document, but it isn’t mentioned.

The only concrete resource offered directly to children is the 988 crisis line. Which is debatable on how helpful that is.

The toolkit, the companion document designed to make the advisory actionable, lists a handful of digital literacy resources with URLs and nothing else. No evaluation criteria. No guidance on age-appropriateness. No help navigating the options. One of those listed resources is Meta…the same Meta whose platforms are cited throughout the advisory as contributors to depression, anxiety, and body image harm in children. The federal government’s child safety document recommends Meta as a trusted educational partner. That contradiction did not appear to register as a problem.

Meanwhile, school administrators got a 12-question implementation guide with decision trees, storage options, enforcement tiers, exception categories, and evaluation metrics. Researchers got a detailed agenda. Tech companies got specific design mandates.

Parents got the mnemonic. Policymakers got the mandate.

The Mandate Nobody Is Defining

That mandate is buried in the policymaker section, and it is the most consequential sentence in the entire document:

“Establish privacy-protective age-assurance requirements for digital platforms and services likely to be accessed by minors.”

This is the federal Surgeon General recommending that lawmakers require age verification infrastructure across the digital ecosystem. And it comes pre-equipped with a rhetorical shield, “privacy-protective,” that makes questioning it sound like you’re against both child safety and privacy simultaneously.

Here is what that phrase does not come with: a definition. There is no named mechanism, no specified technology, no data retention standard, no audit requirement, no enforcement body, no limiting principle for which platforms must comply. The phrase “likely to be accessed by minors” is broad enough to cover virtually any consumer-facing platform on the internet.

The companion toolkit repeats the same structure on the tech company side: platforms should implement age verification through “robust, privacy-protecting assurance methods.” Again, no definition. No guardrails on what data is collected, how long it’s kept, who accesses it, or what happens to it after the age check is complete.

“Privacy-protective” is not a mechanism. It is not a guarantee. It is not enforceable without a definition. In both documents combined, it remains entirely undefined.

What This Document Is Actually For

Secretary Kennedy’s message, life exists beyond the screen, would be served by a document full of parent tools, community resources, practical frameworks, and honest guidance about how to build a life with less screen dependency. That document would be genuinely useful to families.

That is not what was built here.

What was built is a federal credentialing document. A Surgeon General’s Advisory carries formal public health authority, the document itself says advisories are “reserved for significant public health challenges that require the nation’s immediate awareness and action.” That authority is now attached to a recommendation that lawmakers mandate age verification infrastructure across the internet, using a mechanism that remains deliberately undefined.

This advisory will be cited in congressional testimony. It will appear in floor statements. It will be used to justify KOSA, the GUARD Act, the CHATBOT Act, the ASAA, and whatever omnibus approach emerges from the Senate. Every one of those bills has a mechanism problem, the same mechanism problem embedded in this advisory’s undefined “privacy-protective age-assurance” language. The advisory doesn’t solve that problem. It buries it under Surgeon General authority and moves on.

Parents deserved the document Secretary Kennedy’s foreword promised. What they got instead was the legislative setup for an identity verification mandate that has no definition, no data protection standard, and no sunset.

Life exists beyond the screen. So does the fine print.

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Catch the replay of today’s livestream where we did a full deep dive on the Surgeon General’s Screen Advisory and a new bill, the SMART Kids Act!

Julie Barrett is the founder and president of Conservative Ladies of America, a 501(c)(4) constitutional conservative policy advocacy organization. CLA has testified against age verification and digital identity legislation in more than a dozen states. Read CLA’s full policy analysis of the Surgeon General’s Advisory at https://conservativeladiesofamerica.com/surgeon-general-screen-advisory/

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