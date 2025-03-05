This week the Washington legislature is primarily working on voting bills out of their chambers of origin before the March 12 cutoff next week. Many of the bad bills we have been tracking are already on the floor calendar and could be called for a vote at any time.

You can visit our Legislative Action Center any time for time sensitive calls to action.

Here are a couple of bills that we encourage you to take immediate action on. Click the image to take action!

IDAHO!!

Proposed HB 306 would create a "ministry of truth", criminalizing free speech. This is a terrible bill. Learn more and take action (action details in video description.)

We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!

DONATE