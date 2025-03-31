Tomorrow the Senate Ways and Means Committee will hold a public hearing on several bills to RAISE TAXES on Washington citizens in an effort to make up for their gross incompetence. Please take a moment to register your opposition to 3 bad tax bills that will harm Washington citizens. You must register your position by 3PM on Monday, March 31, 2025.

Senate Bill 5797 unfairly targets high-net-worth individuals by imposing a 1% tax on financial intangible assets, such as stocks and bonds, to fund public schools, while ignoring alternative funding solutions that could avoid penalizing financial success. This measure sets a dangerous precedent for wealth redistribution, risks driving businesses and investments out of the state. It disproportionately burdens a small segment of residents.

Senate Bill 5796 introduces an excise tax in Washington State targeting large employers. This tax applies to payroll expenses exceeding the Social Security wage threshold, with a rate of 5%. The generated revenue aims to support public schools, healthcare, social services, etc. Employers with payroll expenses below $7 million are exempt.

Senate Bill 5798 significantly increases the property tax revenue growth limit, burdening taxpayers, especially those on fixed incomes who may struggle with rising costs. While the bill aims to improve funding for public services like schools and public safety, critics claim it disproportionately affects middle-class families and small property owners who already face financial strain.

Join us for a special live interview with Pierce County (WA) Sheriff Keith Swank to hear directly from a "top cop" why SB 5068, allowing non citizens to be hired as cops, prosecutors and more, is not good for the citizens of Washington State.

