If you missed our livestream last night with former K12 educator and expert on communist education policies, Steven Welliever, you will definitely want to catch the replay of this important conversation.

If you don’t have children in public schools and think this topic doesn’t really apply to you, I encourage you to watch as this is not simply a fight for parents to “save their own children”, but this is a fight for all of us to save our country, by saving the minds of generations being indoctrinated with a communist agenda.

TAKE ACTION!

Today the Washington State House Education Committee will watch presentations pitching “Mastery Based Learning” (interchangeable with Competency Based Learning), followed by a public hearing on SB 5189 which would implement CBL/MBL into more WA K12 schools.

You can watch the work session and public hearing HERE

If you haven’t already done so, register your CON position by 9:30AM today.

5189: SIGN IN CON

Viewers asked for the graphics discussed in this video:

Mastery-Based Learning Collaborative Evaluation Report – Cohort 1, Year 3 - Aurora Institute

