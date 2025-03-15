TAKE ACTION WA! Week 10 Calls to Action
Week 10 of Washington’s 2025 Legislative Session is upon us. You’ve likely heard of most of these bills before. They have passed out of their chamber of origin and are now repeating the process in the “other” chamber. Please sign in CON on each bill. Click on the bill number to learn more about the bill or to sign up for in person, virtual, or written testimony.
Please SHARE this call to action far and wide! Thank you for taking action!
SSB 5123 - Expands protected classes of students in public schools to include: gender expression & gender identity, sexual expression & sexual identity, homelessness, neurodivergence, and immigration status.
Sign in CON before 12:30PM on 3/17/25
SB 5498 - amends Washington state law to require health plans issued or renewed on or after January 1, 2026, to provide reimbursement for a 12-month supply of contraceptive drugs obtained at once Sign in CON before 12:30PM on 3/18/25.
E2SSB 5098 - Restricting the possession of weapons on the premises of state or local public buildings, parks or playground facilities where children are likely to be present, and county fairs and county fair facilities. Sign in CON before 9:30AM on 3/18/25.
SB 5177 - focuses on professional development for school staff, specifically the social, emotional, and mental health needs of students from “marginalized backgrounds”, primarily disabilities, neurodivergence, diverse gender identities, sexual orientations, those experiencing homelessness, and those from various racial, ethnic, religious, national, and immigration backgrounds. Sign in CON before 3PM on 3/18/25.
EHB 1217 - imposes government price controls on rent. This would hurt Washington's housing supply and drive up costs. Sign in CON before 12:30PM on 3/19/25.
2SHB 1696 - a loan forgiveness scheme that some call a "reparations" program. Problem: The WA Constitution forbids the gifting of public funds to individuals or businesses. Sign in CON before 12:30PM on 3/19/25
SB 5414 - Requiring social equity impact analysis in performance audits and legislative public hearings thereon. Sign in CON before 12:30PM on 3/19/25
ESSB 5192 - Substantially increases MSOC (materials, supplies and operating costs) funding for WA public schools. Enrollment continues to drop, student outcomes continue to decline, and funding continues to skyrocket. Sign in CON before 3PM on 3/19/25
ESHB 1296 - Repeals the “parents’ bill of rights” initiative to remove the most critical parts of the initiative, most importantly access to their students’ medical and mental healthcare records, attendance records, counseling, discipline records and more! Sign in CON before 9:30AM on 3/20/25
ESHB 1531 -Intent: to empower state and local health officials with unprecedented control over communicable disease management. Sign in CON before 7AM on 3/21/25.
