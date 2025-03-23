TAKE ACTION WA! Week 11 Calls to Action!

Week 11 of Washington’s Legislative Session is upon us. Click the buttons for each bill for the 30-second-sign-in to oppose each bill. If you wish to register to testify in person or virtually or in writing, please click the “testimony options” hyperlink.
Please be sure to share this call to action far and wide so Olympia knows how citizens feel about these policies!
2SSB 5179 - Essentially creates a “snitch line” to the OSPI for school boards that are not in compliance with state mandates. Sign in CON before 12:30PM on March 24th - Testimony Options
ESSB 5181 - Repeals critical parts of I-2081 (aka Parents’ Bill of Rights), prohibiting access to many parts of education records. Sign in CON before 12:30PM on March 24th. Testimony Options
SB 5637 - Mandates “media literacy” for students to teach them to decipher misinformation in media. Sign in CON before 12:30PM on March 24th - Testimony Options
More details on media literacy: https://x.com/StevenWelliever/status/1903892869108089315
ESHB 2015 - Law enforcement grant fundingdependent upon DEI training of officers. Sign in CON before 7AM on March 25th. - Testimony Options
E2SHB 1163 - Permit to purchase a firearm (also required to renew a CPL). Sign in CON before 7AM on March 25th - Testimony Options
SHB 1321 - Giving the governor authority to regulate militia from out of state. Sign in CON before 12:30PM on March 25th. Testimony Option
We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!
Share this post