Week 5 is coming in hot! But in good news, we have TWO bills for you to support and sign in PRO this week! Number 1 and 6 on our list are both sign in PRO (we cannot change the button color, so be sure to read each button!).

'I’ve (Julie) been on vacation this week and writing this email from a ship sailing in the middle of the Gulf of America, so the list is short but be sure to have your notifications for our Substack turned ON and check your emails as we will be pushing out more calls to action throughout the week ahead.

Extra credit: click on the “share” button to forward this on to 100 of your closest friends!

Share

HB 1832: Improves student success by tying teacher bonuses to student test scores. This bill would be a good step towards promoting academic success in Washington’s public schools. Sign in PRO before 3PM on 2/11/25 PRO 1832 PRO HB 1512: Establishes a grant program to provide solution-oriented responses to nonmoving violations for low-income road users. Sign in CON before 12:30PM on 2/10/25 HB 1512 SIGN IN CON HB 1634: Establishes a network of statewide and regional partners to provide school districts and public schools with the technical assistance, resources, and training necessary to coordinate comprehensive student supports across the behavioral health continuum. Requires the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to maintain the network through a coordinating hub. Mental healthcare does NOT belong in schools. Sign in CON before 12:30PM on 2/10/25

HB 1634 SIGN IN CON

We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!

DONATE