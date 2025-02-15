Week 6 is upon us and things are going to get pretty crazy…or, just crazier…for the next couple of weeks as we approach session cutoff in Olympia. Bills will be voted out of their chamber of origin and move to the opposite chamber to repeat the process. Right now, a lot of bills are in “executive session” status, which means they have had a public hearing and now the committee will vote to pass it out of committee and send it on for consideration of a full vote of the entire chamber (House or Senate).

Our list this week has 8 bills with public hearings for you to take 30-second-action and sign in on. The list should take you about 5 minutes. *And I’m not writing this post on a ship in the sunshine this week, so hopefully it is more accurate. Thanks everyone for reaching out with corrections and for your patience and grace!

SB 5189: Implementing “competency based learning” (also often referred to as “mastery based learning”) "competencies" and "competency-based education," focusing on students progressing based on evidence of mastery rather than seat time, and includes elements like student empowerment in learning decisions, differentiated support, and equity in education. Sign in CON before 3PM on 2/17.

SB 5189: CON

SSB 5179: Creating a process for complaints and penalties for school boards who do not comply with state mandates. This legislation is specifically directed at the school boards who have taken a stand against the Biden Administration’s Title IX changes, WA’s 2024 law to mandate LGBTQ curriculum in all aspects of education (SB 5462) and WA’s 2024 law that prohibits the removal of content about or created by LGBTQ (HB 2331). Sign in CON before 3PM on 2/17.

SB 5179: CON

HB 1677: Requires public colleges and universities to have mifepristone (abortion pill) on campus health centers and to maintain a website giving students information and resources for abortion. Sign in CON before 12:30PM on 2/18.

HB 1677: CON

HB 1964: Amends Washington’s Public Records Act, requiring that requests must be more specific, and requires requesters to sign a declaration stating the request is for noncommercial purposes. This is a way to provide the state more leverage to deny citizen Public Records Requests (PRR). Sign in CON before 12:30PM on 2/18.

HB 1964: SIGN IN CON

HB 1938: Creates a committee to redesign the Washington State Flag because the current flag is “overly complex and difficult to reproduce which is a violation of key flag design principles that prioritize simplicity. Additionally, while George Washington is an important national figure, he has limited historical connection to the state itself. This makes his image less meaningful as a symbol for the state.” A new state flag would have to go to a vote of the people before it could be adopted. This is a waste of government time and resources when Washington state has many pressing issues at hand. Sign in CON before 12:30PM on 2/18.

HB 1938: CON

HB 1913: Repealing the public utility tax credit for home energy assistance. (that’s it…that’s the bill.) Sign in CON before 12:30PM on 2/20.

HB 1913: CON

SB 5622: Puts age restrictions on any product that is marketed to help with weight loss or add muscle mass (protein powders, etc) to 18 and over. (Julie’s note: while not “earth shattering”, this is just a dumb bill that’s unnecessary regulations and pretty hypocritical considering the left believing that minor children can runaway from home for abortions and “gender affirming care.”) Sign in CON before 7AM on 2/19.

SB 5622: CON

SB 5050: Removing the requirement to designate political party affiliation on presidential primary ballots. Sign in PRO (this is a GOOD bill, make sure you sign in PRO!!) before 3PM on 2/20.

PRO SB 5050 PRO

We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!

DONATE