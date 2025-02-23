SHB 1163 - “Permit to Purchase” a firearm. mandates that individuals must obtain a permit from the Washington State Patrol (WSP) Firearms Background Check Program before purchasing a firearm. Citizens would be required to have live-fire and other safety training to obtain such a permit to practice their constitutional right to bear arms. (This bill is already scheduled for executive session later in the week, so it appears certain they intend to pass it out of committee and send it to the House floor for a vote) Sign in CON before 2/24 at 12:30PM

SHB 1163: SIGN IN CON

SHB 1503 - Expands the duties of the Washington State Office of Equity (Office of Equity) regarding digital equity, including requiring the Office of Equity to monitor implementation of the Digital Equity Plan and publish an ongoing overview of its progress in promoting digital equity. Sign in CON before 2/24 at 12:30PM

SHB 1503: SIGN IN CON

HB 1509 - Moves family reconciliation services from DCYF/state to community service providers with a hefty cost of $57 MILLION. Sign in CON before 2/24 at 12:30PM

HB 1509: SIGN IN CON

SSB 5098 - Restricting the possession of weapons on the premises of state or local public buildings, parks or playground facilities where children are likely to be present, and county fairs and county fair facilities. Sign in CON before 2/24 at 12:30PM

SSB 5098: SIGN IN CON

HB 1996 - Authorizes a county option local sales and use tax to fund programs that either prevent individuals with behavioral health needs from entering the criminal justice system. Sign in CON before 2/24 at 7AM

HB 1996: SIGN IN CON

SHB 1449 - Legalizes the production and possession of six cannabis plants and the cannabis and cannabis products derived from the plants, by a person age 21 and over, on the premises of the housing unit occupied by the person. Sign in CON before 2/25 at 12:30PM

SHB 1449: SIGN IN CON

SB 5762 - Increasing the statewide 988 behavioral health crisis response and suicide prevention line tax. This program plays in with the “transgender/abortion sanctuary state” status of WA with minor children. For more details watch our video on this bill HERE Sign in CON before 12:30PM on 2/26.

SB 5762: SIGN IN CON

SB 5708 - While we agree with the intent to protect children, This bill is broad in scope, with enforcement gaps, and potential constitutional conflicts mirror problems seen elsewhere (such as CA and UT). Legal challenges are almost certain if it becomes law, likely testing its limits in court as other states’ efforts have. Sign in CON before 12:30PM on 2/26.

SB 5708: SIGN IN CON

SB 5769 - Amends existing laws to formally establish and regulate the "Transition to Kindergarten" program, previously known as transitional kindergarten. OSPI does not believe parents should have full access to their student’s education records. Until they do we do not support additional funding/programs. Sign in CON before 12:30PM on 2/26.

SB 5769: SIGN IN CON