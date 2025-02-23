Happy Sunday!
Washington, we’ve got MORE bills for you to oppose for Week 7 of the 2025 legislative session.
If you appreciate our work and these calls to action, please consider supporting our efforts with a one-time or recurring donation. Thank you!
This is a big and busy week in Olympia as democrats will be rushing to pass many of their “communist garbage” bills out of fiscal committees before cutoff on the 28th. As mentioned in our previous emails, we will be sending out long lists almost daily this week as the committee schedules are evolving and changing on a daily basis.
In the event you click on a bill link and it no longer works, it likely means that bill got pulled from the committee schedule after we sent the email. This has happened a few times already this weekend.
Be sure to share this call to action far and wide!
SHB 1163 - “Permit to Purchase” a firearm. mandates that individuals must obtain a permit from the Washington State Patrol (WSP) Firearms Background Check Program before purchasing a firearm. Citizens would be required to have live-fire and other safety training to obtain such a permit to practice their constitutional right to bear arms. (This bill is already scheduled for executive session later in the week, so it appears certain they intend to pass it out of committee and send it to the House floor for a vote) Sign in CON before 2/24 at 12:30PM
SHB 1503 - Expands the duties of the Washington State Office of Equity (Office of Equity) regarding digital equity, including requiring the Office of Equity to monitor implementation of the Digital Equity Plan and publish an ongoing overview of its progress in promoting digital equity. Sign in CON before 2/24 at 12:30PM
HB 1509 - Moves family reconciliation services from DCYF/state to community service providers with a hefty cost of $57 MILLION. Sign in CON before 2/24 at 12:30PM
SSB 5098 - Restricting the possession of weapons on the premises of state or local public buildings, parks or playground facilities where children are likely to be present, and county fairs and county fair facilities. Sign in CON before 2/24 at 12:30PM
HB 1996 - Authorizes a county option local sales and use tax to fund programs that either prevent individuals with behavioral health needs from entering the criminal justice system. Sign in CON before 2/24 at 7AM
SHB 1449 - Legalizes the production and possession of six cannabis plants and the cannabis and cannabis products derived from the plants, by a person age 21 and over, on the premises of the housing unit occupied by the person. Sign in CON before 2/25 at 12:30PM
SB 5762 - Increasing the statewide 988 behavioral health crisis response and suicide prevention line tax. This program plays in with the “transgender/abortion sanctuary state” status of WA with minor children. For more details watch our video on this bill HERE Sign in CON before 12:30PM on 2/26.
SB 5708 - While we agree with the intent to protect children, This bill is broad in scope, with enforcement gaps, and potential constitutional conflicts mirror problems seen elsewhere (such as CA and UT). Legal challenges are almost certain if it becomes law, likely testing its limits in court as other states’ efforts have. Sign in CON before 12:30PM on 2/26.
SB 5769 - Amends existing laws to formally establish and regulate the "Transition to Kindergarten" program, previously known as transitional kindergarten. OSPI does not believe parents should have full access to their student’s education records. Until they do we do not support additional funding/programs. Sign in CON before 12:30PM on 2/26.
We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!
I appreciate all of your hard work. In all transparency I copy and paste each individual bill with each individual link onto our Facebook group today. I made a post and I am keeping it as featured on where I get all that information. I definitely want you to get all the credit for all your hard work. Because the links don’t post when I do a copy and paste, I have to do it that way. Because I’m doing a public forum in our small community, I take out the word con, because it’s really important to get the whole community involved in civics not just voting every few years. On some of the bills, you also have a video… So I’m taking those videos and making a separate post for that, again because the links don’t copy over and I wanna keep each bill clean for people to click it and reach out to their elected representatives. But then I made a post about that video in a separate post. Ladies, you are doing an amazing phenomenal job. I wish I could afford to do more than the small amount. I’m going to be giving every month… But I’m on disability. But I’m going to try to grow your base for you. If I can help in anyway, please let me know. I do have a press pass, I am a professional photographer… Any local events once we get out of the winter time… I would love to come and help out.
Great job Tawnee!