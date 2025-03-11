TAKE ACTION WA! Week 9 Calls to Action
Week 9 of Washington State’s legislative session is well underway with Monday spent passing more bad bills that are not good for the citizens of Washington - a trio of bills requiring LGBTQ indoctrination in public schools as well as HB 1217, imposing statewide rent control, just to name a few.
Today and tomorrow will be more floor action in both the House and Senate where bills will be voted out of chamber and continue moving forward in the legislative process. Beginning on Thursday, public hearings will resume and you will have another opportunity to weigh in to oppose these bad bills as they repeat the process in the alternate chamber. You’ve already seen all of these bills once before and YES, you’ll want to take action again!
Here’s the first round of bills for you to register your opposition on for week 9 (we will likely have more to bring you as the week goes on).
EHB 1052 - Expanding Washington’s definition of a hate crime. Sign in CON before 9:30AM on 3/13.
SB 5189 - Implements Competency-based education (also called “mastery based education) which is rooted in DEI ideology, equity-based, bringing all students down to the lowest level. Julie Barrett will be doing a livestream tomorrow at 4PM PT with K12 educator and expert in the Marxist agenda in education, Steven Welliver on YouTube. Tune in to learn more about why CBE is not good for students! https://youtube.com/live/hZTQAq0z5A8?feature=share
Sign in CON before 9:30AM 3/13.
SB 5068 - Concerning agencies, firefighters, prosecutors, and general or limited authority law enforcement, extending eligibility for employment non-citizens. Sign in CON before 9:30AM on 3/13
SB 5077 - Expanding Washington’s “automatic voter registration” (AVR) Sign in CON before 7:15 on 3/14
There are a number of bills on the floor calendars that we anticipate getting a vote today or tomorrow. Among these bills: HB 1399, decertifying elected sheriffs, HB 1321, giving governor authority to ban outside militias, HB 1834/SB 5708, requiring technology companies to alert children if their parents are monitoring them. You can find links on our Legislative Action Center to send a direct email to your legislators in opposition to these bills and more!
We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!