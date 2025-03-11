Week 9 of Washington State’s legislative session is well underway with Monday spent passing more bad bills that are not good for the citizens of Washington - a trio of bills requiring LGBTQ indoctrination in public schools as well as HB 1217, imposing statewide rent control, just to name a few.

Today and tomorrow will be more floor action in both the House and Senate where bills will be voted out of chamber and continue moving forward in the legislative process. Beginning on Thursday, public hearings will resume and you will have another opportunity to weigh in to oppose these bad bills as they repeat the process in the alternate chamber. You’ve already seen all of these bills once before and YES, you’ll want to take action again!

Here’s the first round of bills for you to register your opposition on for week 9 (we will likely have more to bring you as the week goes on).

There are a number of bills on the floor calendars that we anticipate getting a vote today or tomorrow. Among these bills: HB 1399, decertifying elected sheriffs, HB 1321, giving governor authority to ban outside militias, HB 1834/SB 5708, requiring technology companies to alert children if their parents are monitoring them. You can find links on our Legislative Action Center to send a direct email to your legislators in opposition to these bills and more!

LEGISLATIVE ACTION CENTER

We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!

DONATE