The latest Pew Research study paints a picture of daily life for American teens. Nearly every teenager is online every single day. Four in ten are online almost constantly. And when they’re online, they’re not just scrolling memes and reels, they’re using tools that shape how they learn, communicate, and prepare for the workforce.

Think about this: 64% of teens already use AI chatbots, and nearly a third use them daily. That means everything from homework help and tutoring to emotional support are happening through AI. Meanwhile, 36% of teens are on social media almost constantly, with YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram dominating their attention. These aren’t fringe habits, they’re the new normal for American youth.

Here’s an interesting fact: Pew shows that Black, Hispanic, and lower-income teens are most likely to be online constantly.



We’ve been sharing with you in a series of Substack articles about the “legislative solutions to protect children online” currently being proposed in Congress. This information from this study is timely and presents us with important data as we look at these proposed policies.

The Bills on the Table

Against this backdrop, the House Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade is marking up 18 bills that claim to “protect children online.” But when you line them up against Pew’s findings, the contradictions jump off the page.

The SAFE Bots Act (H.R. 6489) zeroes in on chatbots, even though Pew proves they’re already woven into teen life.

The AWARE Act (H.R. 5360) sprinkles warnings and bureaucracy over AI in education, instead of trusting parents and teachers to guide students.

The Safe Social Media Act (H.R. 6290) and Promoting a Safe Internet for Minors Act (H.R. 6289) target platforms where teens spend most of their time: YouTube, TikTok, Instagram.

The App Store Accountability Act (H.R. 3149) demands ID verification for downloads, while the Don’t Sell Kids’ Data Act (H.R. 6292) and Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act (H.R. 6291) sound protective but actually mandate identity binding.

Taken together, these bills lay the bricks for a national digital ID system, one that treats online access as a privilege granted by the state, not a right protected by the Constitution.

The Hidden Risks

Mass Identity Collection – Platforms will be forced to verify every user’s age and identity. That means government ID uploads, biometric scans, or facial age estimation.

Centralized Databases – Sensitive data stored at scale becomes a target for breaches and misuse.

Permanent Link Between Identity & Speech – Once your ID is tied to your account, every post, comment, or chatbot conversation is linked forever.

Disproportionate Impact – Pew shows minority and lower-income teens are online the most. These communities will bear the brunt of exclusion when ID barriers are imposed.

This is how every digital ID system begins: “It’s just for the kids.” Then one emergency later, it’s for everyone, forever.

The Contradiction

The contradictions are staggering. Sometimes you wonder if people in our government talk to one another. On one hand, President Trump’s April 2025 Executive Order calls for AI in every classroom to prepare students for the workforce. On the other, Congress’s SAFE Bots Act would criminalize a high schooler using ChatGPT for homework. So which way are we going? Is AI the future of learning, or a danger to be banned?

Pew’s data makes the answer clear: teens are already living in an AI world. Congress is simply refusing to acknowledge reality.

The Takeaway

Child safety is important. Mandates are never a substitute for parenting. Congress is way behind the 8-ball when it comes to technology.

These bills don’t empower parents; they replace them with government mandates on all Americans. They don’t protect kids - they are solutions that work best for Big Tech who have lobbied for these policies. And they certainly don’t secure privacy, but they do build surveillance pipelines.



The subcommittee member list can be found HERE if you’d like to reach out and provide comment.

