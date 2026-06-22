By Julie Barrett | Conservative Ladies of America

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department recently and quietly posted a notice on its website that hackers had broken into the department’s license system and walked away with the driver’s license information and passport numbers of more than three million people. Email addresses, phone numbers, and home addresses were taken too.

Three million Texans. Driver’s licenses. Passport numbers. Home addresses.

This is one of the largest data breaches in Texas history. And it happened at a state government agency, not some shadowy foreign company, not a fly-by-night startup. A Texas state agency, with a cybersecurity unit, that presumably took data protection seriously.

Now here is the part that should make every parent stop and think.

At the same moment this breach was being reported, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was at the United States Supreme Court defending a law that would require Apple and Google to collect and store that same category of sensitive personal data (driver’s licenses, identity documents, personal information) for every single Texan who uses an app store…. including your children.

What These Bills Actually Require

The Texas App Store Accountability Act (SB 2420) requires app stores to verify the age of every user before they can download an app. Every user, not just minors. The only way to know which users are minors is to know the age of every user.

To do that, the law requires what is called “commercially reasonable” age verification. In practice, that means government-issued identification: driver’s licenses, passports, etc. The same documents that were just stolen from three million Texans.

Once that data is collected, it has to be stored somewhere, transmitted somewhere…protected somehow???

Here is the problem: SB 2420 does not specify how long that data can be kept. It does not require that it be deleted after verification is complete. It does not establish clear standards for how it must be stored or what happens if it is breached. The bill says data must be protected using “industry-standard encryption” and collected only to the minimum amount necessary, but it sets no specific timelines, no mandatory deletion schedules, and no clear breach notification requirements for the families whose data is compromised.

In other words, the law creates the data collection mandate, but it does not create the guardrails.

We’ve Been Warning Lawmakers

Earlier this year, I testified before the Florida legislature about a nearly identical bill. Here is part of what I told lawmakers:

“Data security and privacy are major concerns with this policy. When you require identity verification for every user, you create a massive, centralized pool of highly sensitive information — including government IDs, birthdates, addresses, biometric markers, parental relationships. And this data must be collected, stored, transmitted, and protected. We have seen repeatedly that no system is immune from breaches — not hospitals, not credit bureaus, not state agencies. Yet this bill will force millions of Floridians into a verification system with no clear standards for data retention, deletion, storage, or breach notifications.”

I have said roughly the same thing in multiple states this year. The response from legislators is almost always the same; a nod, a pivot back to child safety talking points, and a vote to move the bill forward.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife breach happened after that testimony, and it proved my point.

No system is immune: not hospitals, not credit bureaus, not state agencies, and not the centralized identity databases these bills would force Apple and Google to build and maintain for every user in every state that passes this kind of legislation.

This Isn’t Just a Texas Problem

Texas is not alone. App store accountability bills have passed or are moving in states across the country. The same data language, “commercially reasonable verification,” vague data minimization requirements, no specific retention or deletion timelines, appears in bill after bill.

And now the federal government is moving in the same direction.

The federal App Store Accountability Act is working its way through Congress. It has already passed through committee and could get a floor vote in the House at any time. If it passes, this is no longer a state-by-state patchwork. It becomes the law of the land for every American.

KOSA, the Kids Online Safety Act, has similar data collection implications at the platform level. Bills that sound different from each other often share the same underlying architecture: collect identity data, store it, transmit it, and trust that the systems holding it will not be breached.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department trusted that too.

The Part Nobody Is Talking About: It’s Your Kids’ Data

Here is what gets lost in the child safety debate.

These bills are framed as protecting children. But the data they mandate collecting is children’s data. The entire system requires building a database that links minors to their parents, their ages, their identities, and their app download history.

Think about what that means in practice. A hacker who breaches a system built to comply with the App Store Accountability Act does not just get adult identity data, they get a database that identifies who the minors are, who their parents are, where they live, and what apps they use.

That is NOT a child safety system, that is a target.

We tell our children not to give their personal information to strangers online. These bills would require their information to be handed to centralized systems that have no specific legal obligation to delete it, no mandatory breach notification timeline, and no track record of being immune to exactly the kind of attack that just hit Texas.

The Question Every Parent Should Be Asking

Before you support any bill that requires age verification or identity collection in the name of child safety, ask these questions:

Where does my family’s data go after it is collected?

How long is it kept?

Who has access to it?

What happens if it is breached?

What are my rights if it is misused?

If the bill does not answer those questions specifically, not in vague “commercially reasonable” or “industry standard” language, but in clear, enforceable terms, then the bill is not protecting your child. It is creating a new risk for them.

Texas just lost three million driver’s licenses from a state agency that presumably had security protocols in place. The same state is now at the Supreme Court defending a law that would mandate building a much larger, more sensitive database, one that includes your children.

The Real Path Forward

Protecting children online is a goal every parent shares. Nobody opposing these bills is arguing that children should have unrestricted access to harmful content or that their safety does not matter.

The argument is simpler than that: a law that creates new dangers for children in the name of protecting them is not a child safety law; it is a data collection mandate with a child safety label on it.

The tools to protect children already exist. Device-level parental controls, content filters, app-specific settings, and family account management are available right now to every parent with a smartphone. What families need is not a government mandate that puts their most sensitive information into systems that can be and have been breached. What they need is education, support, and the tools to use what they already have.

Parents are the first, primary, and most capable line of protection for their own children, with authority that no legislature has to grant them because it already belongs to them.

No data breach can take that away.

Share

Julie Barrett is the Founder and President of Conservative Ladies of America. She has testified in opposition to app store accountability legislation in multiple states.

Support Our Mission!

Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for conservative values, influencing policy, and empowering grassroots action. Your donations and subscriptions help us create impactful content, educate citizens, and drive real change across the nation.

While contributions are not tax-deductible, every dollar goes directly toward protecting our freedoms and amplifying your voice.

👉 Join the movement—Donate or Subscribe Today.

DONATE