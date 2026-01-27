The AG Power Grab Coming to Your State - Part 1
Why Washington’s SB 5925 Matters Nationwide
SB 5925 is a quiet piece of legislation moving through Olympia, WA with almost no public attention, yet it may become the blueprint for attorney general overreach across the country. When progressive AGs successfully expand their authority in one state, copy‑and‑paste versions appear in other state legislatures within months.
If you care about constitutional limits, civil liberties, or the ability of religious and conservative organizations to operate without political harassment, SB 5925 should be on your radar.
What SB 5925 Actually Does
SB 5925 gives Washington’s Attorney General sweeping new power to issue civil investigative demands, administrative subpoenas for documents, sworn testimony, and written interrogatories, before filing any lawsuit and without judicial approval.
The AG needs only to “believe” that someone “may” have violated the law.
No probable cause.
No warrant.
No neutral judge.
Just the AG’s subjective belief.
The bill’s scope is even broader than it appears. Section 1 authorizes investigations into violations of the U.S. Constitution and the Washington State Constitution, undefined standards that could encompass almost anything the AG decides is “unconstitutional.”
Compared to established constitutional protections:
Criminal warrants require probable cause and judicial approval
Civil subpoenas typically require active litigation or court authorization
SB 5925 requires none of the above
This is a direct abandonment of Fourth Amendment principles.
Why This Isn’t Just Washington’s Problem
Progressive attorneys general coordinate strategy. When one state expands AG authority, others follow quickly. We’ve seen this with environmental litigation, tech regulation, gun manufacturer liability, and investigations into crisis pregnancy centers.
SB 5925 is the next iteration: a pre‑charge investigative system that can be weaponized against political opponents.
The bill’s language is so generic that any legislative aide in another state could adapt it in an afternoon.
The sales pitch will be identical:
“We need these tools to protect civil rights and hold powerful interests accountable.”
The reality will be identical:
Unchecked power to investigate political opponents.
History Shows How AGs Use Expanded Powers
We don’t have to guess how this authority will be used. We already know.
California: Former AG Kamala Harris demanded donor lists from conservative nonprofits, including Americans for Prosperity. The Supreme Court struck it down, but only after years of chilled speech.
New York: AG Letitia James announced she would investigate Trump entities before conducting any investigation: a political target first, legal justification second.
Massachusetts: AG Maura Healey demanded decades of internal ExxonMobil documents based on disputed climate theories, essentially investigating a company for its viewpoint.
Multiple states: Crisis pregnancy centers have been targeted for “deceptive practices” when their “deception” is offering abortion alternatives.
The pattern is unmistakable:
When AGs have broad, unchecked investigative authority, they use it against disfavored viewpoints.
Who Gets Targeted First
If SB 5925 becomes a national template, the most vulnerable groups will be:
Religious Organizations
Churches with biblical standards on marriage and sexuality
Christian schools with faith‑based hiring
Religious nonprofits operating according to theological convictions
Pro‑Life Organizations
Crisis pregnancy centers
Sidewalk counseling ministries
Pro‑life advocacy groups
Conservative Advocacy Groups
Think tanks
Legal defense funds
Parental rights organizations
Second Amendment groups
Small Businesses
Family businesses with religious standards
Employers navigating conscience conflicts
These groups are already targeted under existing, narrower authority. SB 5925 simply makes it easier, faster, and more expensive.
Where This Is Headed
The most alarming part of SB 5925 isn’t just the power it grants, it’s the secrecy it enables.
*SB 5925 has a companion (identical) bill in the House: HB 2161
In Part 2, we’ll break down:
How secret investigations work
Why the process becomes the punishment
The bipartisan danger
What proper legislation should look like
How you can help stop this template from spreading
Part 2 drops next. Stay tuned.
