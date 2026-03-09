Even if you don’t live in Florida, you’ve likely heard about Florida’s “AI Bill of Rights”, aka SB 482, which we’ve reported on in previous articles.

There’s a bit of a “feud” happening right now as President Trump signed an executive order on AI back in December, giving the Department of Justice authorization to go after states that enact AI policy and Governor Ron DeSantis has made AI privacy protections a priority for his administration. The Trump administration is trying to halt Florida’s SB 482, while DeSantis is pushing for the legislature to pass it and get it to his desk to sign into law.

All of that political theater aside - the fact that the bill has not yet passed is a good thing, in my opinion. I went to Tallahassee to testify against this bill. While there are some good aspects of the bill, it functions as a de facto Digital ID with ongoing and continuous behavior monitoring of minor children. The reason for this monitoring is supposedly to protect children from the harms of AI. However, giving your child’s data over to Big Tech (and the government), not to mention allowing them to monitor your child should raise massive red flags!

And this is where the deeper concerns begin.

The Parent–Child Account Linkage Problem

The Senate‑passed version of SB 482 still requires platforms to:

Know which users are minors

Know which adults are their parents or guardians

Link those accounts

Provide parents access to all of the child’s interactions

Send real‑time alerts to the parent if the child expresses self‑harm or harm‑to‑others

The bill never uses the phrase “parent–child account linkage,” but the structure of the law cannot function without it. Platforms must create a persistent, identity‑linked relationship between a child’s account and a parent’s account.

That linkage creates several vulnerabilities—especially in states where parental rights are weak or where agencies have broad authority over minors.

Here are the scenarios you mentioned, expanded with the structural risks:

1. Foster care, adoption, guardianship, and non‑traditional families

SB 482 (like most age verification policies) assumes a clean, simple parent–child relationship. Real life is not that simple.

In cases involving:

Foster parents

Kinship care

Legal guardians

Adoptive parents

Divorced or estranged parents

Grandparents with partial custody

…platforms will have to determine who counts as the “parent” for purposes of access and alerts.

That means:

Identity verification

Legal‑status verification

Documentation

Ongoing account linkage

This creates opportunities for misidentification, mis‑linking, or unintended disclosure of a child’s private conversations to the wrong adult.

2. Government or institutional intervention

Because SB 482 requires platforms to:

Monitor minors’ conversations

Flag “self‑harm” or “harm‑to‑others” content

Store transcripts

Maintain identity‑linked accounts

…those transcripts can become subject to:

Mandatory reporting laws

Federal reporting requirements

Requests from child‑protection agencies

Investigations triggered by flagged content

Nothing in SB 482 prevents a platform from sharing flagged content with government agencies if they believe a child is at risk. And nothing in the bill gives parents the right to block or even be notified of such disclosures.

This creates a structural vulnerability:

AI‑flagged content could become the basis for government intervention in a family.

3. Split homes, high‑conflict custody, or unsafe family situations

In homes where:

Parents are in conflict

There is a history of abuse

There are restraining orders

Custody is contested

One parent is unsafe or unstable

…the required parent–child linkage becomes dangerous.

SB 482 does not:

Distinguish between custodial and non‑custodial parents

Limit which parent receives transcripts

Provide a mechanism to prevent an unsafe parent from accessing a child’s conversations

Require platforms to verify custody orders

This could expose a child’s private interactions—including disclosures about fear, stress, or home life—to a parent who should not have access.

There are two more structural issues with SB 482 that could allow government a foothold and deserve attention.

Federal‑law carve‑outs for data disclosure

SB 482 includes a clause allowing platforms to disclose data whenever “authorized by federal law.”

Federal law authorizes disclosure for:

Child‑abuse investigations

Threat assessments

Law enforcement requests

National‑security‑related inquiries

NCMEC reports

This means a child’s AI‑chatbot transcripts could be shared with government agencies without parental consent if the platform believes federal law allows or requires it. While this sounds protective, it’s extremely concerning that government would have access to this information without parental knowledge or consent. This is something that could be easily abused.

The bill requires monitoring but provides no privacy guardrails

SB 482 mandates:

Monitoring

Storage

Alerts

Parental access

…but it does not include:

Data‑minimization requirements

Retention limits

Restrictions on internal use

Restrictions on sharing with third parties

Limits on government access

Protections for minors in unsafe homes

This creates a system where data is collected and stored, but no protections exist to prevent misuse.

What’s happening with SB 482 isn’t just a Florida fight, it’s part of a much bigger national push. The federal government has made it clear that it wants one unified, federal AI framework, not fifty different state laws. That’s why the administration is pushing back on state‑level bills like this one: a centralized system is easier to control, enforce, and integrate into existing federal agencies than a patchwork of state rules.

Florida is trying to go its own way, but ironically, SB 482 still builds the same identity‑linked, always‑on monitoring structure that federal agencies prefer. The bill meant to protect families from Big Tech and Big Government ends up creating the very architecture those entities want.

As for what happens next: SB 482 still has to pass the House, and right now it doesn’t look like it has the votes. But Governor DeSantis has already hinted that if lawmakers don’t move it this session, he’s willing to call a special session to get it done. In other words, this isn’t over. And the debate in Florida will shape what the rest of the country faces next.

We’ll continue reporting on these policies that are pitched as a way to “protect children” and how they impact you and your family. Please click the share button to help spread the word about these policies!

