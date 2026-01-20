I Build AI Systems. SB 5984 Would Make My Work Illegal.

I’m not a lobbyist for Big Tech. I build AI systems—tools that analyze legislation, track bills, and support civic advocacy. I’m developing an AI assistant with biblical guardrails for Christian content creators.

Under Washington State SB 5984, none of that work could continue. But Google and Microsoft will be fine.

The Compliance Costs Nobody Mentions

Senator Wellman and Governor Ferguson sell this bill as “protecting children from AI chatbots.” Here’s what it actually requires if you operate an AI tool that has conversations:

Build a suicide ideation detection system – $500K-$2M Store all conversation data securely indefinitely – $100K+/year Track user behavior over time – $200K+ to build Monitor for undefined “emotional manipulation” – ongoing legal review Accept unlimited lawsuit liability under Consumer Protection Act – uninsurable

Total startup cost: $700K to $2 million

Annual operating cost: $600K to $1 million

Legal liability exposure: Unlimited

Who can afford this?

Google ✓

Microsoft ✓

OpenAI ✓

A Christian developer building faith-based AI tools ✗

A conservative alternative to Big Tech ✗

A homeschool parent creating educational AI ✗

See the pattern?

The Big Tech Exemption Nobody’s Discussing

Here’s the kicker: Section 6 exempts “general purpose AI models” from compliance.

Read that again. The bill carves out an exemption for exactly the kind of AI that Big Tech builds.

What qualifies as “general purpose”?

ChatGPT (OpenAI) – exempt

Claude (Anthropic) – exempt

Gemini (Google) – exempt

Grok (X/Twitter) – exempt

What doesn’t qualify?

Eliora, my faith-based AI assistant for Christian creators

A homeschool tutoring tool with classical education principles

An Islamic prayer companion

A conservative mental health support tool

They’re specialized. Not “general purpose.” Caught by the law.

This isn’t just regulatory capture through compliance costs—it’s a carve-out written directly into the bill that exempts Big Tech while targeting every alternative.

The companies being sued for child harm can argue they’re general-purpose tools that happen to have conversations. Meanwhile, I’m building a specialized faith-based assistant that respects biblical principles and supports Christian creators—and I face $2 million in compliance costs and unlimited liability.

Government doesn’t just protect incumbents from competition. It literally exempts them while crushing alternatives.

What Families Lose

In a free market, families could choose from:

Faith-based AI: Christian counseling tools, Islamic prayer companions, Jewish Torah study assistants—AI that respects your family’s values

Educational alternatives: Homeschool tutoring with classical education principles, special needs learning tools, parent-controlled educational assistants

Privacy-focused options: AI that runs locally with no cloud tracking, end-to-end encrypted conversations, tools YOU control

Mental health diversity: Faith-integrated support, conservative therapeutic approaches, community-based resources

What will exist under SB 5984:

ChatGPT (OpenAI – progressive values, exempt)

Gemini (Google – progressive values, exempt)

Copilot (Microsoft – progressive values, exempt)

Claude (Anthropic – exempt if they survive)

Four choices, all from the same ideological ecosystem, all potentially exempt from the very law that kills their competition.

Every alternative dies before it can launch.

We Already Have Accountability

The families harmed by Character.AI and OpenAI are suing those companies right now, under existing law. Claims include negligent design, product liability, consumer protection violations, and wrongful death.

These lawsuits are proceeding. The companies will be held accountable. The system already works.

We don’t need SB 5984. We need enforcement of existing law—not regulations that eliminate every alternative to Big Tech while literally exempting Big Tech itself.

What You Can Do

Submit written testimony opposing SB 5984, or Register to testify if you can, or sign in con here

Share this on social media

The Real Question

Do you want your family’s AI tools to come only from Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI—the same companies this bill exempts? Or do you want a market where Christian developers can build alternatives, where conservative values can be reflected, where families can choose tools that align with their beliefs?

That’s what this bill decides. Not child safety—the law already protects children. Market freedom. Who gets to build the tools your family uses?

The bill’s own language gives you the answer: Big Tech gets exempted. Everyone else gets eliminated.

I’m voting for freedom. I hope you will too.

By Jeannie Magdua, CLA AI Policy & Technology Strategist

