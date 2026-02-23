The AI ‘Child Safety’ Bill That Forces Digital ID for Everyone
We’ve been tracking Arizona’s HB 2311, which claims to protect children from the harms of AI. Arizona’s AI and Technology Committee have amended HB 2311, and the new version confirms exactly we, and others, warned about during testimony: this bill is not getting narrower, safer, or more constitutional. It is expanding and in ways that increase the risks to privacy, free speech, and digital autonomy for every user in Arizona. And if you’re not in Arizona, don’t dismiss this - we’ve got similar legislation at the federal level and in states across the country.
CLA’s Jeannie Magdua captured the heart of the problem in her testimony:
“This bill never says ‘you must verify ages,’ but it forces universal verification through liability. That’s actually more dangerous than an explicit mandate because it’s sneakier — and harder to challenge in court.”
That is the core truth of HB 2311, and the amendment only strengthens it.
Below is a clear breakdown of what changed, why the bill is now more restrictive, and what comes next.
What Changed in the Amendment
The amended version of HB 2311 doesn’t narrow the bill or clarify its risks. Instead, it expands the scope, deepens the obligations on operators, and leaves the same dangerous structural problems in place.
Broader Scope of Regulated AI
The amendment removes key exemptions that previously carved out:
Customer‑service chatbots
Commerce and transactional AI assistants
With those exemptions gone, the bill now applies to a much wider range of AI tools, including:
Retail and banking chat assistants
Airline and travel bots
Shopping‑assistant AIs
Conversational features embedded in apps and websites
This is no longer a bill targeting a narrow category of “general‑purpose AI.” It now sweeps in nearly every conversational AI tool used by the public.
The “Reasonable Certainty” Standard Remains
The bill still defines a minor as someone the operator has “actual knowledge or reasonable certainty” is under 18. That phrase is the engine behind the bill’s de facto digital‑ID requirement.
Companies face steep penalties if they “guess wrong,” which means they must:
Infer age from behavior
Track language patterns
Log activity times
Profile users to avoid liability
The only safe option is to verify everyone.
Expanded Obligations for Operators
The amendment strengthens or adds several requirements that apply only when the operator knows a user is a minor, including:
Persistent disclaimers that the user is interacting with AI
Restrictions on content that could be interpreted as emotional dependence, romantic innuendo, or human‑like interaction
Parental‑control tools for minors under 13
Additional tools for minors ages 13–17
Mental‑health disclaimers
Crisis‑response protocols for self‑harm or suicide‑related content
These obligations are broad, subjective, and operationally heavy and they all depend on identifying who is a minor.
Still No Privacy Protections
Despite expanding the bill’s reach, lawmakers added no guardrails for how companies collect or handle the data they will inevitably need to comply. The bill still has:
No limits on what data can be collected
No retention or deletion requirements
No restrictions on biometric or ID‑based verification
No rules for third‑party sharing
No security standards
No minimization requirements
The amendment increases the likelihood of universal age verification without providing any protections for the data that would be collected.
Why the Amendment Makes the Bill Worse
More People Swept Into Digital‑ID Systems
By expanding the scope of covered services, the bill now captures:
ChatGPT
Microsoft Copilot
Google Gemini
Claude
Meta AI
Snapchat MyAI
Instagram and TikTok AI assistants
Replika and companion bots
Perplexity
Character.AI
Retail, banking, and travel chatbots
This is a sweeping regulatory framework that touches nearly every AI tool used by the public.
A De Facto Digital ID Requirement
Because operators must know who is a minor, they must:
Verify age
Link accounts to parents
Log compliance
Track user identity over time
As Jeannie put it:
“The result is simple: Every Arizonan who uses AI will submit government ID. That database will be permanent. It will be expanded. It will be connected to other systems.”
The bill creates the infrastructure for identity‑gated access to information — without ever saying so explicitly.
Higher Constitutional Risk
The amendment expands the bill’s reach without addressing its constitutional vulnerabilities:
First Amendment: content‑based restrictions and compelled speech
Due Process: vague standards like “reasonable certainty”
Privacy: compelled identity disclosure
Commerce Clause: regulating out‑of‑state companies
The broader the bill becomes, the more legally fragile it is.
What Happens Next
HB 2311 has been amended and moved forward. The next steps typically include:
Review by the House Rules Committee
A full House floor vote
Senate committee hearings and possible amendments
A Senate floor vote
Reconciliation if the two chambers pass different versions
Final consideration by the governor
The bill is still very much alive and still very much a threat to privacy and digital freedom.
Bottom Line
The amendment did not fix HB 2311. It made it broader, more burdensome, and more aligned with national digital‑ID frameworks. Jeannie’s closing warning should be the headline for every Arizonan:
“Don’t build surveillance infrastructure. Don’t create databases of citizens accessing information. Don’t import China’s model to Arizona.”
Arizona families deserve real child‑safety solutions, not identity‑tracking systems disguised as AI regulation.
