We’ve been tracking Arizona’s HB 2311, which claims to protect children from the harms of AI. Arizona’s AI and Technology Committee have amended HB 2311, and the new version confirms exactly we, and others, warned about during testimony: this bill is not getting narrower, safer, or more constitutional. It is expanding and in ways that increase the risks to privacy, free speech, and digital autonomy for every user in Arizona. And if you’re not in Arizona, don’t dismiss this - we’ve got similar legislation at the federal level and in states across the country.

CLA’s Jeannie Magdua captured the heart of the problem in her testimony:

“This bill never says ‘you must verify ages,’ but it forces universal verification through liability. That’s actually more dangerous than an explicit mandate because it’s sneakier — and harder to challenge in court.”

That is the core truth of HB 2311, and the amendment only strengthens it.

Below is a clear breakdown of what changed, why the bill is now more restrictive, and what comes next.

What Changed in the Amendment

The amended version of HB 2311 doesn’t narrow the bill or clarify its risks. Instead, it expands the scope, deepens the obligations on operators, and leaves the same dangerous structural problems in place.

Broader Scope of Regulated AI

The amendment removes key exemptions that previously carved out:

Customer‑service chatbots

Commerce and transactional AI assistants

With those exemptions gone, the bill now applies to a much wider range of AI tools, including:

Retail and banking chat assistants

Airline and travel bots

Shopping‑assistant AIs

Conversational features embedded in apps and websites

This is no longer a bill targeting a narrow category of “general‑purpose AI.” It now sweeps in nearly every conversational AI tool used by the public.

The “Reasonable Certainty” Standard Remains

The bill still defines a minor as someone the operator has “actual knowledge or reasonable certainty” is under 18. That phrase is the engine behind the bill’s de facto digital‑ID requirement.

Companies face steep penalties if they “guess wrong,” which means they must:

Infer age from behavior

Track language patterns

Log activity times

Profile users to avoid liability

The only safe option is to verify everyone.

Expanded Obligations for Operators

The amendment strengthens or adds several requirements that apply only when the operator knows a user is a minor, including:

Persistent disclaimers that the user is interacting with AI

Restrictions on content that could be interpreted as emotional dependence, romantic innuendo, or human‑like interaction

Parental‑control tools for minors under 13

Additional tools for minors ages 13–17

Mental‑health disclaimers

Crisis‑response protocols for self‑harm or suicide‑related content

These obligations are broad, subjective, and operationally heavy and they all depend on identifying who is a minor.

Still No Privacy Protections

Despite expanding the bill’s reach, lawmakers added no guardrails for how companies collect or handle the data they will inevitably need to comply. The bill still has:

No limits on what data can be collected

No retention or deletion requirements

No restrictions on biometric or ID‑based verification

No rules for third‑party sharing

No security standards

No minimization requirements

The amendment increases the likelihood of universal age verification without providing any protections for the data that would be collected.

Why the Amendment Makes the Bill Worse

More People Swept Into Digital‑ID Systems

By expanding the scope of covered services, the bill now captures:

ChatGPT

Microsoft Copilot

Google Gemini

Claude

Meta AI

Snapchat MyAI

Instagram and TikTok AI assistants

Replika and companion bots

Perplexity

Character.AI

Retail, banking, and travel chatbots

This is a sweeping regulatory framework that touches nearly every AI tool used by the public.

A De Facto Digital ID Requirement

Because operators must know who is a minor, they must:

Verify age

Link accounts to parents

Log compliance

Track user identity over time

As Jeannie put it:

“The result is simple: Every Arizonan who uses AI will submit government ID. That database will be permanent. It will be expanded. It will be connected to other systems.”

The bill creates the infrastructure for identity‑gated access to information — without ever saying so explicitly.

Higher Constitutional Risk

The amendment expands the bill’s reach without addressing its constitutional vulnerabilities:

First Amendment: content‑based restrictions and compelled speech

Due Process: vague standards like “reasonable certainty”

Privacy: compelled identity disclosure

Commerce Clause: regulating out‑of‑state companies

The broader the bill becomes, the more legally fragile it is.

What Happens Next

HB 2311 has been amended and moved forward. The next steps typically include:

Review by the House Rules Committee

A full House floor vote

Senate committee hearings and possible amendments

A Senate floor vote

Reconciliation if the two chambers pass different versions

Final consideration by the governor

The bill is still very much alive and still very much a threat to privacy and digital freedom.

Bottom Line

The amendment did not fix HB 2311. It made it broader, more burdensome, and more aligned with national digital‑ID frameworks. Jeannie’s closing warning should be the headline for every Arizonan:

“Don’t build surveillance infrastructure. Don’t create databases of citizens accessing information. Don’t import China’s model to Arizona.”

Arizona families deserve real child‑safety solutions, not identity‑tracking systems disguised as AI regulation.

