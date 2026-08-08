By Julie Barrett

Founder, Conservative Ladies of America

When I started researching technology in our schools, I was looking for something very specific.

I wanted to understand the growing ecosystem of student surveillance, educational technology, data collection, and the technology being placed on school-issued devices.

Parents have every right to know what schools and technology companies can see, collect, monitor, and retain about their children.

But during that research, I stumbled across something I wasn’t expecting.

An app called HELPme.

At first glance, it sounds harmless…maybe even unquestionably good.

It’s marketed as a way for students and families to get help when they need it. It provides access to resources, crisis counselors, and a way to communicate with school personnel about concerns.

But the more I looked, the more familiar the model became.

I’ve seen this before.

During my years researching education and parental rights in Washington State, I became familiar with programs such as HearMeWA, a state-backed system designed to give young people a direct channel to report concerns and seek assistance.

HELPme isn’t HearMeWA. HELPme is a private technology platform used by schools, while HearMeWA is a Washington government program.

But the underlying question is similar:

What happens when institutions create direct channels for children to seek help about deeply personal issues without parents necessarily being the first people involved?

We often think these are programs specific to blue states, but over the last few years, I’ve found most of these programs are also being implemented in red states…sometimes that’s actually where they start.

I’ve now found school districts using HELPme in Minnesota, New York, Virginia, Kansas, North Carolina and Texas.

Red states. Blue states. Rural districts. Larger school systems.

The political label of the state doesn’t seem to be stopping this technology from entering schools. And that means parents everywhere should be paying attention.

Let’s Look at Texas

One of the districts I found is Channing Independent School District in Texas.

Channing is a small Texas district, but its public materials provide an unusually clear window into how HELPme is being presented to students and families.

The district has a page specifically dedicated to HELPme by STOPit Solutions.

And the language is striking.

Channing describes HELPme as:

“completely anonymous.”

The district says students can use the app to:

request help for themselves;

request help for a friend;

request help for their family;

anonymously communicate with school personnel;

access trained crisis counselors;

connect with local resources.

And the issues specifically identified by the district include bullying, depression, stress and anxiety, suicide prevention, anger management, domestic violence, food, shelter and transportation.

This isn’t simply an app for reporting who threw a paper airplane in class.

We’re talking about some of the most sensitive information a child could potentially disclose.

And then there’s this:

Channing says that after a student submits a request, “a trusted adult from your school will respond by messenger to gather more information.”

Think about that for a moment.

A student can make an anonymous request.

A school adult can respond.

The student and school adult can then communicate through the app.

And the student can provide additional information.

That is a very different model from simply putting a list of crisis resources on a school website.

It’s On School Devices

There’s another detail parents need to know.

Channing says:

“All district owned devices will automatically have the Help Me application installed.”

In other words, this isn’t necessarily something a child or parent has to seek out and download.

The district says the application is automatically installed on district-owned devices.

And we have evidence that HELPme was being actively incorporated into Channing’s school environment as early as February 2024.

In February 2024 stakeholder meeting minutes, Channing discussed HELPme as part of its Safe and Supportive Schools Program.

The minutes say the app was available through the district website and on school Chromebooks for immediate access. The district also discussed distributing HELPme bracelets to students.

The district’s representative described the system as anonymous, explaining that the person making a report did not have to identify themselves.

So this isn’t a theoretical concern about something that might happen someday.

Channing students have been given access to this system.

But What Does “Anonymous” Actually Mean?

This is where I think parents need to slow down.

The word anonymous sounds reassuring.

But anonymous to whom?

Anonymous to the school?

Anonymous to the technology company?

Anonymous to other students?

Anonymous because a child doesn’t have to type their name?

Those are not necessarily the same thing.

The HELPme app’s current Google Play disclosure says the app may collect messages, photos and videos, other user-generated content, and app-performance data. Google Play also currently says that the data cannot be deleted through the app.

The broader privacy policy for the Lightspeed/STOPit ecosystem discusses student information that can include things such as student names, email addresses, device information or identifiers, and usage data, depending on how the school’s system is configured.

That does not mean we can say that Channing is collecting all of those things.

We don’t have evidence of that yet. But it does mean that the district’s statement that HELPme is “completely anonymous” deserves a more precise explanation.

Because a child not being required to provide a name is not necessarily the same thing as the technology being incapable of associating activity with a particular user or device.

And Then There’s the Parent Question

This is where Channing becomes particularly interesting.

Because Channing’s own policies recognize the importance of parents in several areas involving student technology, mental health and student records. Its student handbook states that parents are partners in cybersecurity and online safety. It also says the district requires direct and informed parental consent for a student’s use of software, subject to legal exceptions.

The handbook separately addresses software used for mental-health assessments or other assessments unrelated to the curriculum that are intended to collect information about students.

The district also has policies concerning parent access to student records and counseling-related information.

And Channing’s handbook says that when the district’s mental-health liaison learns that a student is exhibiting certain early warning signs involving mental health, substance abuse or suicide risk, the student’s parent will be notified within a reasonable amount of time.

So here’s the question I want answered:

How do those parental-notification and parental-consent policies work when the information comes through an anonymous HELPme request?

If a student tells a school adult through HELPme that they are struggling with anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, or something happening at home:

Who gets notified?

When?

Who makes that decision?

And perhaps most importantly:

What does the parent get to know about the conversation?

Anonymous Doesn’t Necessarily Mean Secret

There’s another important distinction.

Channing’s bullying policy specifically allows students to make anonymous bullying reports through HELPme.

But the policy also says that the district will investigate and notify the parents of the alleged victim and the student accused of bullying. That’s important because it tells us that anonymous reporting does not necessarily mean that everything that happens afterward remains anonymous.

And that’s exactly why we need to understand the rules.

The question isn’t whether anonymity is inherently good or bad.

There are legitimate reasons a child might be afraid to report bullying, abuse, or a threat.

The question is:

Who decides when anonymity ends, who gets access to the information, and when parents are brought into the process?

What We Know…and What We Don’t Know

I have found enough public information to establish that Channing ISD uses HELPme and that the district has intentionally incorporated it into its student support and safety infrastructure.

But there are still important things we don’t know.

We know:

Channing uses HELPme.

The district describes it as completely anonymous.

Students can request help for themselves, friends, or family.

Students can communicate with a school adult through Messenger.

HELPme addresses issues including mental health, suicide prevention, domestic violence and other personal concerns.

The district says HELPme is automatically installed on district-owned devices.

HELPme was being discussed in Channing’s Safe and Supportive Schools program by February 2024.

The district has policies addressing parental consent, notification and access to student records.

We don’t yet know:

Exactly what information Channing’s HELPme implementation collects.

Whether Channing receives IP addresses or device identifiers from anonymous requests.

Whether HELPme is integrated with the district’s student information system.

How long HELPme messages are retained.

Who specifically has access to student conversations.

Whether parents can obtain copies of their child’s HELPme communications.

Whether parents can request deletion of those records.

Whether Channing obtained specific parental consent for HELPme.

Exactly what circumstances trigger parent notification after a mental-health disclosure.

What Channing’s contract with STOPit/Lightspeed says about student data.

What its Data Privacy Agreement says about retention, access, deletion and third-party service providers.

Those aren’t minor details.

Those are the details parents have a right to understand.

This Is Bigger Than Data Collection

When we talk about student technology, the conversation often focuses on data collection.

What websites can the school see?

What does the company collect?

Where is the data stored?

Is the information sold?

Those questions matter.

But HELPme spotlights another major category of concern.

What can institutions learn about a child because the child has been given a direct technological pathway to tell them?

A monitoring system might tell a school that a student visited a particular website.

An app like HELPme could potentially give the school something far more personal because the child voluntarily tells them:

“I’m depressed.” “I’m having problems at home.” “I’m worried about my family.” “I’m being bullied.” “I’m thinking about suicide.” “I need help.”

Those are not ordinary data points; they are pieces of a child’s most private life.

And once a child shares that information through a technology platform, we need to know who possesses it, who can access it, how long it exists, and whether the parent can see it.

This Isn’t About Telling Schools Not to Help Children

Children need help and schools have a responsibility to respond when a student is in danger.

There are situations where anonymity can be important. A child who is being bullied or threatened may be afraid to come forward publicly. A student who fears retaliation may need a safe way to report something.

None of that is controversial.

The question is something different:

Does protecting children require removing parents from the equation?

If you know our family’s story, you know I firmly believe that parents have a God-given right to know when their child needs help and to have an opportunity to help them.

And parents shouldn’t have to choose between their child’s safety and their right to know what systems are communicating with their child.

A school can provide resources.

A school can respond to emergencies.

A school can investigate legitimate safety concerns.

And parents can, and must, still be treated as partners rather than obstacles.

What Parents Should Ask Before School Starts

Before your child goes back to school, don’t just ask:

“What apps are on my child’s Chromebook?”

Ask these questions:

1. What apps allow my child to communicate privately with school employees?

2. Can my child communicate anonymously?

3. What subjects can my child discuss through the app?

4. Can my child discuss mental health, family problems, abuse, sexuality, or suicidal thoughts?

5. When will I be notified?

6. Who decides whether I am notified?

7. What information does the app collect?

8. Does the app collect device identifiers, IP addresses or other metadata?

9. How long are messages retained?

10. Who has access to those messages?

11. Can I see my child’s communications?

12. Can I request that information be deleted?

13. Is the app connected to the school’s student information system?

14. What company operates the platform?

15. Did I actually consent to my child’s use of it?

16. Can I opt my child out?

And don’t settle for:

“It’s anonymous.”

Ask:

“Anonymous to whom?”

What Started as an EdTech Investigation Became Something Bigger

I started this research looking at student surveillance and data collection.

I expected to find more information about monitoring software, online activity, device tracking and educational technology.

Instead, I found something that reminded me of the questions I’ve been raising for years about the growing tendency of institutions to create systems that allow children to seek help directly from the institution.

And now I’m finding versions of that model in schools across the country.

This is not a partisan story. It’s not left versus right or red versus blue.

This is happening in red states.

It’s happening in blue states.

It’s happening in rural districts.

It’s happening in large school systems.

Parents shouldn’t assume that because they live in a state with strong parental-rights laws, their child’s school isn’t using technology that creates private channels between children and institutions.

You need to look.

Ask the questions.

Read the technology agreements.

Look at the apps on the school-issued device.

Read the student handbook.

Read the district’s privacy policy.

Ask what happens when your child presses “Get Help.”

Because your child’s school may have an app in their backpack that you didn’t know was there.

And the most important question isn’t simply:

“What data is it collecting?”

It’s:

“Who is your child talking to and what happens after they press the button?”

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