The Attorney General Power Grab No One Is Talking About

Washington’s Senate Bill 5925 is moving quickly and quietly. CLA founder, Julie Barrett, is joined by Jeannie Magdua, AI policy and technology strategist with Conservative Ladies of America, and TJ Martinell, journalist with The Center Square, to break down why both of them believe this bill represents one of the most significant expansions of Attorney General power in state history.

In this conversation, we cover:

• What SB 5925 actually does

• How it expands the AG’s ability to issue civil investigative demands

• Why critics say it removes judicial oversight

• The impact of potential gag orders and secret investigations

• Who could be targeted under these new powers

• Why this bill is flying under the radar

• How similar legislation could spread to other states

Both Jeannie and TJ have researched this bill extensively, independently, and arrived at the same conclusion: SB 5925 deserves far more public attention than it’s getting.

If you live in Washington, this affects you.

If you live in another state, this may be coming your way next.

Jeannie & TJ’s articles discussed in this video:

https://www.thecentersquare.com/washington/article_bb825d60-5ff2-41fe-ac59-63147228ce11.html

https://www.thecentersquare.com/washington/article_2785475e-c656-4373-91cf-330be6062d34.html

https://www.thecentersquare.com/opinion/article_15741b7a-9a99-433d-99dd-912daead2d40.html

