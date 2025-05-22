While most Americans were tucked into bed early Thursday morning, the House of Representatives passed what they’re calling the “One Big Beautiful Bill.” But if you’ve been in this fight for any length of time, you know: when Congress moves in the dead of night, they’re not doing it for our good.

This massive, more than 1,000-page legislative package was rammed through in the early morning hours—without proper time to read, debate, or amend. This wasn’t a thoughtful reform package. It was political theater.

⏰ A Bill Passed at 4:30 a.m.? Why the Rush?

Rep. Thomas Massie revealed that the bill dropped around 2:30 a.m. and was up for a vote two hours later. Two hours. For a bill that spends over $4.5 trillion and reshapes the tax code, social welfare, and immigration law.

And Daniel Horowitz (Conservative Review) didn’t mince words either:

“They agreed to fund the biomedical security state, the energy tyranny programs, and the woke military... No Democrat was forced to take a tough vote.”

🔍 What’s Really in This “Beautiful” Bill?

💵 Tax Cuts (Some Good News)

Extends 2017 Trump tax cuts.

Eliminates taxes on tips, overtime, and car loan interest.

Raises business income deduction to 23%.

Expands the estate/gift tax exemption to $15 million.

Raises SALT deduction cap (but starts phasing out at $400k).

These are wins on paper—but they’re wrapped in a bloated, backroom deal.

🧑‍⚕️ Medicaid Work Requirements – But at What Cost?

New work requirements for Medicaid and SNAP.

CBO estimates 8 million Americans may lose Medicaid coverage.

Designed to reduce dependency—but without structural reform, it’s a patch, not a fix.

🛂 Border Security Promises

Funds wall construction and ICE hiring.

New tax on remittances sent abroad by illegal immigrants.

A few good steps here, but immigration enforcement was used as a political carrot. It’s not the kind of serious, sustained action we need.

🚨 The Hidden Dangers – What DC Doesn’t Want You to Know

As Daniel Horowitz warned, this bill:

Fully funds the biomedical surveillance state —yes, the same NIH, CDC, and HHS agencies that helped destroy trust during COVID.

Continues energy tyranny spending —including Green New Deal-style subsidies that raise your electric bills and pad the pockets of climate cronies.

Shovels billions to the woke military and DEI programs —with no effort to cut or reform.

Gives the Left everything they wanted, while conservatives are handed a few shiny tax breaks to make it look like a win.

No Democrat had to make a hard vote. They got their agenda funded—and Republicans helped do it.

This Is Why We Fight

At Conservative Ladies of America, we believe you have the right to know what’s being done in your name—and what it will cost you. We support real conservative policy, but not when it’s buried in a backroom deal that empowers the very institutions working against us.

This bill proves once again: we can’t fix Washington with half-measures and midnight votes. If our “wins” come with massive concessions to the swamp, they’re not wins—they’re surrender wrapped in a press release.

We can’t “drain the swamp” if we don’t even know what’s going on or who’s doing it. Information is power, which should lead each of us to ACTION!

