On December 5, 2025, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 8 to 3 to end the automatic, universal hepatitis B birth-dose recommendation for healthy newborns whose mothers test negative for the virus.

Instead, ACIP now endorses individual-based decision-making, meaning parents can work with their care providers and choose when or if their child begins the hepatitis B vaccine series. This is a huge win for medical freedom advocates across the country!

For a federal health agency that spent decades pushing one-size-fits-all medicine, this is a massive cultural shift, thanks to RFK Jr. and his team.

However, within hours, the West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA), a newly formed political health bloc led by California, Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii, created specifically as a resistance to the Trump Administration, released a blistering statement rejecting ACIP’s recommendation, doubling down on universal newborn vaccination, and framing the CDC decision as dangerous, unscientific, and politically motivated.

Let’s take a look at what actually changed, why it’s important, and what this coordinated backlash reveals about the current fight over medical freedom and parental rights.

What ACIP’s New Recommendation Actually Says

According to the CDC release:

Parents should make individualized decisions with their providers

The birth dose is optional for infants born to hepatitis B–negative mothers

If parents opt out at birth, the first dose should not be given before 2 months

Parents may choose to check antibody levels before any additional doses

👉 The CDC is finally acknowledging that parents can make informed medical decisions for their own babies.

This is not anti-vaccine.

This is not eliminating the hepatitis B series.

This is simply placing parents at the center of newborn medical care and empowering them to make the best decisions for their children.

The ACIP’s own data presentations support this shift.

The Data: Low Risk, Better Screening, and Outdated Policy

ACIP heard multiple presentations, including:

A study showing a steep decline in hepatitis B since the 1980s due primarily to blood screening, safer medical procedures, and needle exchange programs , not universal newborn vaccination.

Evidence that only 0.5% of U.S. pregnancies involve mothers who are hepatitis B–positive.

International comparisons showing the U.S. is an outlier among low-prevalence nations in pushing a universal birth dose.

In fact, the most significant risk factor for newborn infection is maternal status, which ACIP already addressed months ago by voting to ensure all pregnant women are tested, with insurance coverage across all programs.

In doing this, ACIP modernized the policy to match today’s risk profile, not the world of 1991.

How the West Coast Health Alliance Responded: With Politics, Not Science

Now let’s take a look at how the WCHA framed its response.

Their release opens with:

“WCHA strongly supports that hepatitis B vaccination continue to be routinely offered to all newborns… This aligns with trusted national medical organizations…”

This is classic appeal to authority, not engagement with the data ACIP reviewed.

Then the WCHA claims:

“There was no credible evidence presented to support these changes.”

Except there was and the CDC published it. ACIP debated it publicly. The decline in disease burden and improved risk identification were central to the entire meeting.

What the WCHA really means is:

“We don’t like the evidence because we don’t like the political outcome.”

Because here’s the reality:

The WCHA is not a neutral “health alliance.” It is a political counterweight created by Democrat governors after the Trump administration restructured the CDC and removed several partisan-aligned advisors.

Their own charter admits their purpose is to:

“Respond to threats to national public health policy”

“Coordinate communication”

“Counter mis- and dis-information”

“Seek alignment with respected national organizations” (translation: the same groups resistant to any change)

This is purely politically motivated. And they are openly positioning themselves as an alternative authority to the CDC, selectively claiming “science and integrity” when it suits their preferred policies.

The WCHA’s Arguments Ignore Today’s Facts

Let’s examine their key talking points:

1. “The birth dose reduced infections by 99%”

This statistic blends multiple eras of data and ignores the fact that blood screening and medical practice changes did most of the heavy lifting, the exact evidence ACIP reviewed.

2. “Delaying the dose increases risk”

Not for infants born to hepatitis B–negative mothers.

That was the entire point of universal maternal testing.

3. “There’s no safety benefit to delaying”

ACIP did not claim a safety benefit.

The recommendation is about individualized risk, not safety concerns.

4. “Parents shouldn’t use antibody testing”

Parents use antibody testing for other vaccines all the time.

This is simply about respecting informed choice, something the WCHA is openly opposed to.

5. “Household members might unknowingly infect the baby”

This is statistically rare in low-prevalence populations and is precisely the type of individualized factor ACIP said parents should consider.

The Politicization of Public Health Is the Real Crisis

If this were truly about evidence, the WCHA would have engaged with the ACIP data, the international comparisons, or the updated risk assessments.

Instead, their release:

Repeats decades-old talking points

Accuses the CDC of lacking “credible evidence”

Frames parental choice as a public health threat

Claims the Trump CDC lacks “integrity and transparency”

Asserts that they — not the CDC — are the trusted authority

This is not public health, it’s political messaging dressed up as science…and it’s aimed at parents who make easy targets as they just want to do the best thing for their children, especially at birth when emotions and hormones are running high and it’s easy to cave to pressure from hospital staff.

This Shift is HUGE for Parents!

For three decades, the hepatitis B birth dose was treated as unquestionable dogma.

Any dissent, even thoughtful, evidence-based discussion, was dismissed as anti-science.

Now, for the first time, the CDC is giving parents what they deserved all along:

Information

Options

Respect

And the loudest voices opposing that shift are the same political actors who pushed school closures, mask mandates, and medical coercion throughout the pandemic, and are now trying to rebuild their influence as the Trump administration restores transparency and balance at the CDC.

The CDC’s new hepatitis B recommendation is:

✔ Evidence-based

✔ Consistent with international norms

✔ Respectful of parental autonomy

✔ Focused on modern risk factors

✔ A return to ethical, individualized medicine

The West Coast Health Alliance’s response is:

✖ Politically motivated

✖ Data-avoidant

✖ Fear-based

✖ Designed to undermine public trust

✖ A continuation of “government knows best” ideology

Parents deserve better and for the first time in a long time, the CDC is beginning to agree…and we’re loving it!

