On January 5th, HHS and CDC delivered the first major modernization of the childhood immunization schedule in decades, and it reflects something parents have been demanding: clarity, trust, and a return to gold‑standard scientific evaluation.

A scientific review ordered by President Trump on December 5, 2025 found that the United States recommended more vaccines and more total doses than any peer developed nation, without achieving higher vaccination rates.

Countries like Denmark, the U.K., and the Netherlands have long used streamlined schedules with excellent outcomes.

HHS and CDC have now aligned the U.S. with that international consensus.

This change makes the schedule make sense again.

📘 What’s Now Recommended for All Children

HHS and CDC have clarified the core vaccines that every developed nation agrees on:

MMR

Polio

Pertussis, tetanus, diphtheria

Hib

Pneumococcal

HPV (now one dose, matching peer nations)

Varicella

These are the vaccines with the strongest global evidence base and the broadest consensus.

🎯 What’s Changing — And Why It’s Good for Families

Instead of one giant list, vaccines are now organized into three clear categories:

Recommended for All Children Recommended for Certain High‑Risk Groups Shared Clinical Decision‑Making

This is exactly what parents have been asking for:

a schedule that respects individual risk, parental judgment, and informed consent.

And importantly:

💡 No vaccines are being removed from insurance coverage.

Everything recommended as of Dec. 31, 2025 remains fully covered by ACA plans, Medicaid, CHIP, and VFC.

🔬 A Return to Gold‑Standard Science

HHS committed to something parents have been demanding for years:

Placebo‑controlled randomized trials

Long‑term observational studies

More transparent evaluation of benefits and risks

This is how you rebuild trust.

This is how you strengthen public health.

And critically, this is how you bring parents back to the table.

View the full FACT SHEET: https://www.hhs.gov/press-room/fact-sheet-cdc-childhood-immunization-recommendations.html

🌐 What About the West Coast Health Alliance?

The West Coast Health Alliance (CA, OR, WA, HI) issued a statement rejecting the new CDC schedule and choosing to follow the American Academy of Pediatrics schedule instead.

HHS and CDC based their update on:

International comparisons

Disease burden

Safety and effectiveness data

Insurance access

Parental trust

Scientific rigor

CLA Takeaway

This update is a win.

A win for transparency.

A win for informed consent.

A win for aligning the U.S. with the rest of the developed world.

A win for rebuilding trust in public health.

This is also a huge win for all of us who voted for the MAHA agenda when we voted for Trump in 2024!

Parents deserve a schedule that is clear, evidence‑based, and respectful of their role in decision‑making.

