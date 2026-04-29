Congress is back with another “child safety” bill…this time the CHATBOT Act, sponsored by Senators Cruz, Schatz, Curtis, and Schiff. The title sounds comforting: Children’s Health, Advancement, Trust, Boundaries, and Oversight in Technology Act.

But as with so many tech bills we’ve been tracking, the marketing and the mechanics do not match.

This bill is framed as a simple parental‑control measure. But once you read the text, it is clear: the CHATBOT Act builds a federalized identity‑and‑surveillance structure around minors’ use of AI chatbots, one that requires persistent identity linkage, full conversation logging, and a federally dictated model of parental oversight.

Let’s break it down…

What the CHATBOT Act Claims to Do

According to the sponsors, the bill is supposed to:

Give parents control over their children’s AI use

Require parental consent for teens

Ban targeted advertising to minors

Provide transparency labels so kids know they’re talking to AI

These goals sound reasonable. Parents should have tools and children should be protected from manipulative design.

But the bill’s actual text creates a very different system, one that requires identity inference, persistent data retention, and federally mandated surveillance features.

What the Bill Actually Does

The CHATBOT Act creates a three‑part federal structure:

1. Mandatory Family Accounts for Children

Section 3(a) requires platforms to force children under 13 into “family accounts.”

To do that, platforms must:

Identify who is a child

Identify who the parent is

Link the two in a persistent account structure

This is identity verification in everything but name.

2. Mandatory Parental Consent for Teens

Teens (13–17) cannot create accounts unless the platform:

Sends “direct notice” to a parent

Obtains “verifiable parental consent”

This expands COPPA‑style VPC to all minors up to age 18, but without COPPA’s privacy guardrails.

3. Mandatory Logging and Surveillance of All Conversations

Section 5(a)(3) requires platforms to give parents:

“a full record of the conversations and activity of the child or teen”

tools to “monitor, analyze, and understand, at scale” those conversations

This is not simply parental empowerment, it is federalized surveillance architecture, imposed on every AI platform in the country.

The Hidden Architecture: What’s Really Being Built

Just like the GUARD Act, the CHATBOT Act creates a system that cannot function without identity verification, even though the bill repeatedly claims it does not require age verification.

To comply, platforms must:

Know the user’s age

Know the parent’s identity

Know the relationship between them

Maintain identity‑linked logs

Provide those logs to parents on demand

This is the infrastructure of a digital identity system, even if the bill avoids the phrase.

And the “knowledge” standard is broad

Section 7(a) allows regulators to determine that a platform “knows” a user is a child based on:

“the totality of circumstances… whether a reasonable and prudent person would have known…”

This invites:

Age inference

Behavioral profiling

Biometric analysis

Device‑based identification

The bill says platforms don’t have to age‑verify, but the enforcement standard pressures them to do exactly that.

Data Privacy Concerns

The bill requires platforms to store and maintain:

Full conversation logs

Identity‑linked activity records

Parental monitoring dashboards

Data retention timers

Deletion controls tied to user identity

This is far more data than most AI chatbots currently collect.

And the deletion rules create more data handling

Section 5(a)(2) requires parents be able to set:

How many inputs the AI can store

How long the AI can retain them

This forces platforms to build new data‑tracking systems that log every input and output.

The result?

A massive expansion of data collection on minors mandated by federal law.

Parental Rights Concerns

The bill appears pro‑parent, but operationally it federalizes the parent‑child relationship in the digital sphere.

Parents cannot opt out of the surveillance architecture

Even if a parent does not want:

Full conversation logs

Activity monitoring

Default “protective” settings

The platform must still build and maintain these systems.

The federal government dictates the structure of parental authority

The bill mandates:

What controls must exist

What defaults must be set

How parental oversight must be structured

This is not restoring parental authority, it’s federalizing it.

Is This Constitutional?

The question we at CLA ask ourselves with every single piece of legislation…is it in alignment with the Constitution?

The CHATBOT Act raises significant constitutional concerns that go far beyond AI policy. By compelling platforms to design specific features, store specific categories of speech, and provide government‑mandated monitoring tools, the bill crosses into compelled speech and compelled design, areas where courts have historically been skeptical. It also burdens minors’ access to lawful information by conditioning their ability to use AI tools on parental consent and federally dictated account structures.

The privacy implications are equally serious. Requiring platforms to retain and organize minors’ conversations, and to make those logs accessible “at scale”, creates a government‑mandated surveillance system that would not exist without federal intervention. Even though the bill claims not to require age verification, its enforcement standard effectively pressures platforms to adopt identity‑verification or inference systems to avoid liability.

Taken together, the CHATBOT Act builds a federal architecture that reshapes the digital lives of American families. It does not simply give parents tools; it prescribes the tools, the defaults, the data flows, and the oversight model. It expands federal authority into the parent‑child relationship while dramatically increasing the amount of sensitive data collected on minors.

If Congress wants to protect children, it should start with parental authority, transparency, and accountability for predatory design, not federal identity systems and surveillance mandates. The CHATBOT Act, like the GUARD Act, is another reminder that “child safety” legislation must be read carefully. The text matters, and in this case, the text builds something far more expansive than most Americans realize.

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