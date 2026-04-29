The CHATBOT Act: Parental Control or a New Federal AI Surveillance Architecture?
Congress is back with another “child safety” bill…this time the CHATBOT Act, sponsored by Senators Cruz, Schatz, Curtis, and Schiff. The title sounds comforting: Children’s Health, Advancement, Trust, Boundaries, and Oversight in Technology Act.
But as with so many tech bills we’ve been tracking, the marketing and the mechanics do not match.
This bill is framed as a simple parental‑control measure. But once you read the text, it is clear: the CHATBOT Act builds a federalized identity‑and‑surveillance structure around minors’ use of AI chatbots, one that requires persistent identity linkage, full conversation logging, and a federally dictated model of parental oversight.
Let’s break it down…
What the CHATBOT Act Claims to Do
According to the sponsors, the bill is supposed to:
Give parents control over their children’s AI use
Require parental consent for teens
Ban targeted advertising to minors
Provide transparency labels so kids know they’re talking to AI
These goals sound reasonable. Parents should have tools and children should be protected from manipulative design.
But the bill’s actual text creates a very different system, one that requires identity inference, persistent data retention, and federally mandated surveillance features.
What the Bill Actually Does
The CHATBOT Act creates a three‑part federal structure:
1. Mandatory Family Accounts for Children
Section 3(a) requires platforms to force children under 13 into “family accounts.”
To do that, platforms must:
Identify who is a child
Identify who the parent is
Link the two in a persistent account structure
This is identity verification in everything but name.
2. Mandatory Parental Consent for Teens
Teens (13–17) cannot create accounts unless the platform:
Sends “direct notice” to a parent
Obtains “verifiable parental consent”
This expands COPPA‑style VPC to all minors up to age 18, but without COPPA’s privacy guardrails.
3. Mandatory Logging and Surveillance of All Conversations
Section 5(a)(3) requires platforms to give parents:
“a full record of the conversations and activity of the child or teen”
tools to “monitor, analyze, and understand, at scale” those conversations
This is not simply parental empowerment, it is federalized surveillance architecture, imposed on every AI platform in the country.
The Hidden Architecture: What’s Really Being Built
Just like the GUARD Act, the CHATBOT Act creates a system that cannot function without identity verification, even though the bill repeatedly claims it does not require age verification.
To comply, platforms must:
Know the user’s age
Know the parent’s identity
Know the relationship between them
Maintain identity‑linked logs
Provide those logs to parents on demand
This is the infrastructure of a digital identity system, even if the bill avoids the phrase.
And the “knowledge” standard is broad
Section 7(a) allows regulators to determine that a platform “knows” a user is a child based on:
“the totality of circumstances… whether a reasonable and prudent person would have known…”
This invites:
Age inference
Behavioral profiling
Biometric analysis
Device‑based identification
The bill says platforms don’t have to age‑verify, but the enforcement standard pressures them to do exactly that.
Data Privacy Concerns
The bill requires platforms to store and maintain:
Full conversation logs
Identity‑linked activity records
Parental monitoring dashboards
Data retention timers
Deletion controls tied to user identity
This is far more data than most AI chatbots currently collect.
And the deletion rules create more data handling
Section 5(a)(2) requires parents be able to set:
How many inputs the AI can store
How long the AI can retain them
This forces platforms to build new data‑tracking systems that log every input and output.
The result?
A massive expansion of data collection on minors mandated by federal law.
Parental Rights Concerns
The bill appears pro‑parent, but operationally it federalizes the parent‑child relationship in the digital sphere.
Parents cannot opt out of the surveillance architecture
Even if a parent does not want:
Full conversation logs
Activity monitoring
Default “protective” settings
The platform must still build and maintain these systems.
The federal government dictates the structure of parental authority
The bill mandates:
What controls must exist
What defaults must be set
How parental oversight must be structured
This is not restoring parental authority, it’s federalizing it.
Is This Constitutional?
The question we at CLA ask ourselves with every single piece of legislation…is it in alignment with the Constitution?
The CHATBOT Act raises significant constitutional concerns that go far beyond AI policy. By compelling platforms to design specific features, store specific categories of speech, and provide government‑mandated monitoring tools, the bill crosses into compelled speech and compelled design, areas where courts have historically been skeptical. It also burdens minors’ access to lawful information by conditioning their ability to use AI tools on parental consent and federally dictated account structures.
The privacy implications are equally serious. Requiring platforms to retain and organize minors’ conversations, and to make those logs accessible “at scale”, creates a government‑mandated surveillance system that would not exist without federal intervention. Even though the bill claims not to require age verification, its enforcement standard effectively pressures platforms to adopt identity‑verification or inference systems to avoid liability.
Taken together, the CHATBOT Act builds a federal architecture that reshapes the digital lives of American families. It does not simply give parents tools; it prescribes the tools, the defaults, the data flows, and the oversight model. It expands federal authority into the parent‑child relationship while dramatically increasing the amount of sensitive data collected on minors.
If Congress wants to protect children, it should start with parental authority, transparency, and accountability for predatory design, not federal identity systems and surveillance mandates. The CHATBOT Act, like the GUARD Act, is another reminder that “child safety” legislation must be read carefully. The text matters, and in this case, the text builds something far more expansive than most Americans realize.
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